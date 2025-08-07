ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Mike Rose Golf Contest (Tour Championship)

The PGA Tour season and the race for the FED EX CUP come to a close with the playing of the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP at East Lake GC in Atlanta Aug…

Eric Simon
Photo of a golf ball on a tee and a golf club (the 'Driver') behind it, against a grassy green backdrop.
In partnership with
Parx Casino and Sports

The PGA Tour season and the race for the FED EX CUP come to a close with the playing of the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP at East Lake GC in Atlanta Aug 21-24. 

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champ, world #1 and favorite to capture the title again and win the $25 million dollar first prize. 

Rory McIlroy will certainly contend along with Euro stars Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood among others. 

American hopefuls include Harris English, Russell Henly and Brian Harman. 

If you can pick the winner and the winning score, you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf. 

Par is 284 and Scheffler won at 30-under par last year (which included -10 handicap). 

    Entries close at noon on Thursday August 21.  Good luck!!

golf
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect