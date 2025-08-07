Mike Rose Golf Contest (Tour Championship)

The PGA Tour season and the race for the FED EX CUP come to a close with the playing of the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP at East Lake GC in Atlanta Aug 21-24.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champ, world #1 and favorite to capture the title again and win the $25 million dollar first prize.

Rory McIlroy will certainly contend along with Euro stars Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood among others.

American hopefuls include Harris English, Russell Henly and Brian Harman.

If you can pick the winner and the winning score, you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.

Par is 284 and Scheffler won at 30-under par last year (which included -10 handicap).