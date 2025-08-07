ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Could Nick Castellanos See His Playing Time Dip?

The Phillies’ Outfield is currently in limbo. They acquired Harrison Bader at the deadline, and have Justin Crawford waiting in the wings for a call-up up which might not come…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 02: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures as he rounds the bases after scoring a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Phillies' Outfield is currently in limbo. They acquired Harrison Bader at the deadline, and have Justin Crawford waiting in the wings for a call-up up which might not come this year. If the Phillies know what the outfield rotation will be in October, they are not telling us. But one surprising twist, first floated in an article by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, could see Nick Castellanos lose playing time.

Castellanos has essentially played every day since the Phillies signed him to a 5-year contract. Outside of an IL stint in 2022, and an occasional rest day, he has hardly missed a game, even playing all 162 last season. But as his bat fails to make a big impression, and he struggles in the field, Gelb suggested first in an Athletic article, and then on Kincade & Salciunas, that Castellanos see less time in the lineup.

Nick Castellanos Not Making an Impact With His Bat

The Phillies signed Casteelnaos, thinking they would get another impact bat. They thought they would get the guy with a slash line of .309/.362/.576/.939 from the final season with the Cubs. That has not happened.

His 1st season was a major letdown. He was better in 2023 and even got named to the All-Star team. But his production dipped in 2024, and it has dipped again this season. To the point that, like Gelb said, he is almost a league-average hitter.

The league average slash line in 2025 is .246/.316/.403/.719. Castellanos hits .266/.306/.430/.736. So slightly above average. Since June 1st, he hits .246/.284/.444/.729.

For a month, it looked like his approach had changed. He was being slightly more patient at the plate. But he fell back into bad habits. He went right back to having one of the worst chase rates in the league. Too often, we see him fishing for the breaking ball in the dirt.

He is by no means bad. But he is average at the plate and predictable. We have seen great pitchers know how to get him out. And when he is a liability in the field, being average at the plate is not going to cut it.

What Would Less Playing Time For Him Look Like?

Let's assume Harrison Bader plays every day in Center. Brandon Marsh takes over the left. So, who exactly is Castellanos splitting time with? Max Kepler?

Perhaps if Justin Crawford gets called up, he and Bader play every day, and Marsh and Castellanos split time. But until they make that decision, or we know more about how the Phillies plan to structure their OF, it is hard to picture what less playing time for Castellanos would even look like.

But Gelb is not going to just say something for the sake of it. He is among the most reliable reporters on the Phillies beat. The simple fact that Castellanos' playing time is in question is worthy of discussion. We might just have to wait and see how things play out.

