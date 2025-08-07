Bengals vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cincinnati Bengals battle the Philadelphia Eagles in this Week 1 preseason matchup.

The Bengals finished last season with a 9-8 record and just missed the playoffs. They finished the season with a five-game winning streak and almost had a complete turnaround after a slow start. Cincinnati has added some depth on both sides of the ball, and they will get some good looks in this preseason game.

The Eagles finished last season with a 14-3 record and won the Super Bowl. They prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from three-peating as champs and blew them out 40-22. Saquon Barkley is coming off a record-setting season of 2,504 rushing yards and has been having a solid training camp.

Spread

Bengals -6 (-109)

Eagles +6 (-109)

Moneyline

Bengals -258

Eagles +213

Total

Over 37 (-102)

Under 37 (+107)

*The above data was collected on August 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bengals vs Eagles Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Cincinnati's last 10 games.

Cincinnati is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Bengals vs Eagles Injury Reports

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Gesicki, TE - Questionable

Cedric Johnson DE - Questionable

Marco Wilson, CB - Questionable

Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable

Erick All Jr. TE - Out

B.J. Hill, DT - Questionable

Cam Sample, DE - Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Questionable

Byron Young, DT - Questionable

Trevor Keegan, G - Questionable

Lewis Cine, S - Questionable

Charley Hughlett, LS - Questionable

Montrell Johnson Jr. RB - Questionable

Mac McWilliams, CB - Questionable

Terrace Marshall Jr. WR - Questionable

Zach Baun, LB - Questionable

Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable

Kenyon Green, G - Questionable

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

Bengals vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Last season, Cincinnati ranked first in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and tied for 25th in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 0-3, and only one game was close. The Bengals can get some quick yards thanks to their great passing game and have some depth at the linebacker position. Joe Burrow will have extended action.

Last season, Philadelphia ranked 29th in passing yards, second in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and second in points against. In the 2024 preseason, they went 2-1, and both wins were close, while the third game was a 23-point loss. The red zone offense has looked good in training camp, and this team loves to rush the ball at the goal line and get that tush push.

Best Bet: Over