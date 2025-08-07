ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

AJ Brown Played Through More Than We Thought In Playoffs

We knew AJ Brown battled a knee injury throughout the playoffs. He spent the playoffs mostly as a limited participant in practice. But he played in every game and was…

Dylan MacKinnon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We knew AJ Brown battled a knee injury throughout the playoffs. He spent the playoffs mostly as a limited participant in practice. But he played in every game and was productive in the final 2 games to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Now, thanks to his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, we know the full extent of his knee injury.

“Getting my knee drained twice a week. Getting my knee drained right before the game, the Washington game, going out there and having a good performance. Then, the following week, the following week, the following week to even the Super Bowl, right before the Super Bowl.” -AJ Brown on Pardon My Take

In the first 2 games of the playoffs, Brown managed just 24 yards total on 3 catches. Just watching him in those games, you could tell he was going through it. He looked like a completely different player than Eagles fans have become accustomed to. It didn't help that, vs the Rams, he was playing through the knee injury, and the snow.

But even with the injury, more of his real self appeared later in the playoffs. Brown hauled in 6 catches for 96 yards in the Eagles' 55-23 beatdown of the Commanders. He followed that up with 3 catches, 43 yards, and a TD vs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. All that despite the starters coming out early.

It is not the 1st story we have heard of an Eagles player fighting through injuries on the road to the Super Bowl. Cam Jurgens' back injury is well-documented. Nolan Smith played through a torn tricep in the Super Bowl. Brandon Graham came back from a torn tricep injury early, only to retear it during the Super Bowl. Landon Dickerson played through a knee injury that required off-season surgery.

The Eagles were the definition of grit; nearly everybody had something they played through. But on the field, you could hardly tell.

AJ BrownNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Eagles // NFLBrandon Graham Visits Dorney Park, Promotes Tailgate FundraiserMichael Vyskocil
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama poses after being selected thirty-first overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Eagles // NFLEagles’ Jihaad Campbell Hosts Back-to-School Event in SicklervilleMichael Vyskocil
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLQuinyon Mitchell Cracks NFL Top 50 After Only 1 SeasonDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect