AJ Brown Played Through More Than We Thought In Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

We knew AJ Brown battled a knee injury throughout the playoffs. He spent the playoffs mostly as a limited participant in practice. But he played in every game and was productive in the final 2 games to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Now, thanks to his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, we know the full extent of his knee injury.

“Getting my knee drained twice a week. Getting my knee drained right before the game, the Washington game, going out there and having a good performance. Then, the following week, the following week, the following week to even the Super Bowl, right before the Super Bowl.” -AJ Brown on Pardon My Take

In the first 2 games of the playoffs, Brown managed just 24 yards total on 3 catches. Just watching him in those games, you could tell he was going through it. He looked like a completely different player than Eagles fans have become accustomed to. It didn't help that, vs the Rams, he was playing through the knee injury, and the snow.

But even with the injury, more of his real self appeared later in the playoffs. Brown hauled in 6 catches for 96 yards in the Eagles' 55-23 beatdown of the Commanders. He followed that up with 3 catches, 43 yards, and a TD vs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. All that despite the starters coming out early.

It is not the 1st story we have heard of an Eagles player fighting through injuries on the road to the Super Bowl. Cam Jurgens' back injury is well-documented. Nolan Smith played through a torn tricep in the Super Bowl. Brandon Graham came back from a torn tricep injury early, only to retear it during the Super Bowl. Landon Dickerson played through a knee injury that required off-season surgery.