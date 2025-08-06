Zack Wheelers Start Pushed Back Due To Shoulder Soreness

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 02: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zack Wheeler has not looked like himself in the past few starts. After being untouchable in the first 3 months, he gave up 13 runs in his last 4 starts. The control is not where it usually is for him.

Now we may know why. The Phillies announced that Zack Wheeler is experiencing shoulder stiffness/soreness, and they have pushed his next start back until Sunday. He was originally scheduled to pitch on Friday.

As Matt Gelb reported, the MRI was clean. So there is no major injury there. But many will be concerned by the fact they needed to do a scan at all, and that he is feeling soreness.

"Wheeler came out of his last start a little sore, more sore than he normally is," manager Rob Thomson said before Wednesday's game. "We got an image done. It's clean. We're just going to give him an extra couple days."

No Need To Worry About Zack Wheeler, Yet

It is not the first time Wheeler has had some issues going into the final two months. In 2022, he missed most of September with right forearm tendinitis. The trip to the IL came after an unusual outing where he lost his command in the 4th inning, and gave up 4 combined runs before getting pulled in the 6th inning.

There is no indication yet that he will need a trip to the IL. For now, it is just soreness. He is not the 1st pitcher to ever have soreness during a season. Nor is he the 1st pitcher to hit a cold streak.

If the problem persists, it will be worth worrying about. But for now, you just kind of have to wait and see. If he continues to struggle, or more of his starts get moved, it will be time to worry. But it could just be the usual wear and tear pitchers, especially pitchers in their mid-30s, go through every year.