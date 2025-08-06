This Day in Sports History: August 6

August is a big month in sports with Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, several WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 6 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 6 include:

1908: Johnny Lush pitched his second career no-hitter.

1936: Jack Lovelock ran a world record time in the 1500-meter race at the Berlin Olympics and won the gold medal. His time was 3:47:8.

1948: Bob Mathias won the Olympic decathlon with 7,139 points.

1952: Aged 46, Satchel Paige became the oldest major league pitcher to throw a complete game.

1961: Sterling Moss recorded his 16th and final Formula 1 victory.

1966: Muhammad Ali scored a three-round knockout over Brian London and retained his World Heavyweight title.

1967: Brooks Robinson hit into his fourth career triple play, setting an MLB record.

1972: Gary Player won the PGA Championship by two strokes.

1978: John Mahaffey recovered from being seven strokes behind and won the PGA Championship.

1984: At the Los Angeles Olympics, Carl Lewis won the long jump and earned his second of four gold medals at the Games.

1986: The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers combined for three grand slams in a single game.

Among these memorable sports moments of Aug. 6, the athletes who stand out are Hank Aaron, Debbie Doom, and Tiger Woods.