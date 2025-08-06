Orioles vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

After outscoring the Orioles 18-3 through the first two games of the series, the Phillies aim to finish the sweep in the finale of the three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia (65–48) has won three straight and five of its last seven. Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh each homered yesterday, while Taijuan Walker threw six shutout innings en route to a 5-0 victory.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has dropped three in a row and eight of its last ten, continuing a downward slide that's pushed the team 15.5 games out of first place in the AL East. The Orioles managed just five hits in yesterday's loss and have averaged fewer than two runs per game in their last five outings.

Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.68 ERA) will get the start for the Phillies, coming off a seven-inning start in which he gave up three runs on just four hits. He'll face Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.44 ERA), who boasts a 0.75 WHIP and gave up one run over eight innings in his last time out.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-146)

Phillies -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Orioles +147

Phillies -159

Total

OVER 8 (-104)

UNDER 8 (-106)

*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Orioles are 1-5 straight up in their last six games and 1-4 in their last five games on the road.

The Phillies have won four of their last five games and six of their last eight home matches.

The Orioles are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Phillies are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.

The last 10 Orioles games have hit the over half the time.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Phillies' last 6 games.

Orioles vs Phillies Injury Reports

Orioles

Tyler O'Neill, RF — Day to day (wrist).

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B — 60-day IL (hamstring).

Kyle Bradish, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Maverick Handley, C — 10-day IL (wrist).

Colin Selby, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B — 10-day IL (ribs).

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle/rib).

Daniel Robert, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Orioles vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Baltimore has been a major disappointment this season, and this is a great spot for the Phillies to get the win. Suarez has been dominant this season as he will be able to limit the Orioles' offense, which has struggled this season. Although Rogers has pitched well this season, Baltimore's bullpen is an issue as the Phillies will take advantage of the bullpen to get a big win here, as you can also sprinkle Philadelphia on the run line. Take Phillies." — Cole Shelton, Statsalt

"Rogers has been impressive, but the Phillies are just too good. At some point, their offense will break down Baltimore's pitching, whether it's against Rogers or the bullpen. Just like the first two games of the series, Philadelphia should win by multiple runs." — Brendan O'Sullivan, DraftKings Network