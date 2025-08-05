ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: August 5

Big sports in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, NASCAR races, track and field, and the first week of college football. Over the…

Michael Garaventa
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after competing in the Men's 200m Round 1 Heats on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Big sports in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, NASCAR races, track and field, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 5 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game, and here are a few examples.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Aug. 5 include:

  • 1901: Peter O'Connor set the first official long jump record at 24 feet, 11 ¾ inches.
  • 1927: Cy Williams hit for the cycle.
  • 1936: Jesse Owens won the 200-meter race and set a world record time of 20.7 seconds. It was his third gold medal at the Berlin Olympics.
  • 1940: John Whitehead pitched a no-hitter.
  • 1963: Craig Breedlove set a world land speed record of 407.477 mph.
  • 1969: Willie Stargell hit the first and longest home run out of Dodger Stadium.
  • 1973 Stephen Holland swam 15:37:8 in the 1500-meter freestyle and set a world record.
  • 1973: Phil Niekro pitched a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres.
  • 1979: David Graham won the PGA Championship on the third playoff hole.
  • 1979: Pete Rose achieved his 2,427th career single, setting a national record.
  • 1980: Dick Williams won his 1,000th career game as a manager.
  • 1982: Raymond Floyd shot a 63 and tied the tournament 18-hole record at the PGA Championship.
  • 1984: Joan Benoit won the first Olympic marathon for women in a time of 2:24:52.
  • 1986: Steve Carlton achieved his 4,000th career strikeout, becoming the second pitcher to reach the milestone.
  • 1988: Dale Baird won his 5,000th career horse race. He was the second trainer to reach this milestone.
  • 1999: Mark McGwire became the 16th player to achieve 500 career home runs.
  • 2001: Golfer Se Ri Pak won the Women's British Open by two strokes.
  • 2005: Albert Pujols became the first player in MLB history to record at least 30 home runs in their first five MLB seasons.
  • 2007: Tom Glavine became the 23rd pitcher to claim 300 career MLB wins.
  • 2012: Usain Bolt won the 100-meter race in a time of 9.63 seconds, beating his previous record from the 2008 Olympics.

Among the memorable sports moments of Aug. 5, the athletes who stand out are Steve Carlton, Dale Baird, and Usain Bolt.

Carlton won four Cy Young Awards and led the team to a World Series title. Baird was an American thoroughbred horse racing trainer who also held the record for the most races in that sport, 9445, until Steve Asmussen passed that number. Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay. Bolt's incredible speed and showmanship made him a global icon. 

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Baseball player Alex Rodriguez during NBC's New Year's Eve 2008 with Carson Daly in Times Square
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 4Michael Garaventa
Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after scoring her 10,000th career point during the second half against the Atlanta Dream
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 3Michael Garaventa
Waratahs players celebrate victory and hold the Super Rugby trophy during the Super Rugby Grand Final match between the Waratahs and the Crusaders at ANZ Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 2Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect