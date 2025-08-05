Does Kyle Schwarber Have A Legit Case To Win MVP?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 4: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Schwarber is in a contract year, and he is certainly making the most of it. He is in the midst of a career year, having already slugged 40 HRs to lead all NL hitters. He might even challenge Ryan Howard's franchise record of 58 HRs in a single season. But has he been good enough to challenge Shohei Ohtani for the MVP?

How Kyle Schwarber Stacks Up to Shohei Ohtani

Kyle Schwarber- 112 games, 498 PAs, 107 Hits, 40 HRs, 94 RBIs, 79 Runs, 10 SBs, .258/.382/.593/.974

Shohei Ohtani- 111 games, 512 PAs, 119 Hits, 38 HRs, 73 RBIs, 102 Runs, 15 SBs, .274/.378/.600/.978

Pretty damn close. Schwarber has more power and has driven in more runs, and Ohtani has a higher batting average and has scored more runs.

They are surprisingly close in terms of steals. Especially considering the fact that Ohtani had more steals last season (59) than Schwarber has in his career (37). Schwarber has swiped double-digit bags for the 1st time in his career, and Ohtani's steal numbers dipped big time this season.

Schwarber currently leads the NL in two of the 3 Triple Crown categories. He is also 3rd in OBP, 2nd in SLG, and 2nd in OPS. Ohtani ranks 1st in SLG and OPS. The difference between the two of them in all categories, though, is marginal.

What Is An MVP?

MVP does not stand for best player, though that is often how it is awarded. It stands for Most Valuable Player. And you can easily make the argument that Schwarber is more valuable to the Phillies than Ohtani is to the Dodgers.

Ohtani has Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, and Andy Pages backing him up. Schwarber has Turner and Harper, but it takes a steep drop after that. Even Turner does not stack up well vs the other Dodgers' bats.

Trea Turner is 3rd on the Phillies with an OPS of .751. There are 5 Dodgers players with a higher OPS than him. If you were to take the top 10 players between the two teams in terms of OPS, 6 of the 10 would be from the Dodgers. Turner would rank 9th.

If you took Ohtani off the Dodgers, it would hurt them, but they would still have a good lineup. If you took Schwarber off the Phillies, their lineup would be brutal.

Schwarber accounts for 30% of the Phillies' HRs, 19% of the RBIs, and 15% of their runs. Ohtani, meanwhile, counts for 23% of the HRs, 13% of the RBIs, and 18% of the runs. Schwarber accounts for 17% of the Phillies' total offense, and Ohtani accounts for 15% of the Dodgers.

If we want to judge it by "most valuable," Schwarber is more valuable. The Phillies rely on him more than the Dodgers rely on Ohtani.

Odds Against Schwarber

Vegas does not currently give Schwarber much of a chance to win MVP. He is 2nd at +440, but Ohtani is currently the favorite at a staggering -550. Meaning if you placed a $100 bet on Ohtani to win, you would only make $18.18.

That has actually come back in Schwarber's favor. Going into his 2HR night on Monday, Schwarber was 3rd at +1100, and Ohtani was -800, meaning a $100 bet would net $12.50. Still, the odds are long.

Ohtani has a lot of advantages in terms of how each of them is viewed. Ohtani already has 3 MVP awards: 2 in the AL, 1 in the NL. He won MVP in each of the past 2 seasons, and in 3 of the last 4. he is universally considered the best player in baseball, and is more recognizable on a global scale.

So will Schwarber win it? Probably not. Should he? You can easily make that argument. Neither of them plays in the field, and Ohtani has not contributed anywhere near enough as a pitcher for that to factor into the award. They both would win it purely off the impact of their bat.

The difference between their production is razor-thin, with Ohtani currently having the slight edge. But Schwarber is more impactful for his team, and leads in 2 of the 3 Triple Crown categories.