Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their tour of the National League when they play the Philadelphia Phillies for the second time in a row tonight. These teams are hardly comparable, as the Orioles ended up as sellers at the trade deadline despite a very talented roster, while the Phillies have managed to grab first place in the NL East by a single game, barely edging out the New York Mets. Winning here is necessary for Philadelphia to stay on top, especially since the Mets are in a winnable matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles are one of the many teams in the MLB that are dealing with several injuries to their starting pitching rotation. Those injuries have led to Dean Kramer, tonight's starter, being the best active pitcher on the roster. His numbers of a 4.27 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP are nothing special, but they do denote a solid, consistently decent level of pitching. That might not be enough to put together a quality start against the Phillies, who remain one of the best offenses in the league.

Usually, facing Philadelphia means facing an excellent starting pitcher. The Orioles got lucky that they are matched up with Taijuan Walker instead of a guy like Zack Wheeler or Cristopher Sanchez. Walker is no slouch himself, as his 3.82 ERA and 1.36 WHIP indicate, but he is certainly the least reliable pitcher in the rotation, even with his recent successes in mind. However, Baltimore has failed to score more than four runs in any of its last four contests, so Walker has a solid chance to keep the good times going here.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-161)

Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Orioles +124

Phillies -140

Totals

OVER 10 (-105)

UNDER 10 (-112)

*The above data was collected on August 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Orioles are 31-28 ATS when playing on the road.

The Orioles are 34-26 ATS as underdogs.

The UNDER is 37-20-2 when Baltimore plays away from home.

The Phillies are 18-16 ATS against American League opponents.

The Phillies are 41-47 ATS as favorites.

The OVER is 29-24-3 when Philadelphia plays at home.

Orioles vs Phillies Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Mountcastle, DH - Out.

Gary Sanchez, C - Out.

Maverick Handley, C - Out.

Scott Blewett, RP - Out.

Felix Bautista, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out.

Joe Ross, RP - Out.

Orioles vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Baltimore Orioles have been strong against good teams recently. They won three of four meetings against the Blue Jays last week. Also, the Orioles have been competitive in their defeats. Three of their past four defeats have only been by one run.