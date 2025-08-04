This Day in Sports History: August 4

August is an exciting month for sports fans with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE events, NASCAR Cup Series races, track and field events, and the start of the college football season. Over the years, Aug. 4 has seen notable sports moments and legendary performances. Below, we explore some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Memorable sports events that occurred on Aug. 4 include:

1907: Lucien Petit-Breton won the first of his two Tour de France races.

Lucien Petit-Breton won the first of his two Tour de France races. 1910: Jack Coombs and Ed Walsh pitched 16 innings each in a game that ended in a 0-0 tie.

Jack Coombs and Ed Walsh pitched 16 innings each in a game that ended in a 0-0 tie. 1922: Lizzie Murphy became the first female to play against MLB players in a charity event.

Lizzie Murphy became the first female to play against MLB players in a charity event. 1934: Mel Ott became the first player in MLB history to get six runs in a game.

Mel Ott became the first player in MLB history to get six runs in a game. 1936: Jesse Owens achieved his second gold medal at the Berlin Olympics.

Jesse Owens achieved his second gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. 1945: Byron Nelson won the Canadian Open, claiming his 11th consecutive PGA title.

Byron Nelson won the Canadian Open, claiming his 11th consecutive PGA title. 1945: Tom McBride hit six runs in one inning, equaling an MLB record.

Tom McBride hit six runs in one inning, equaling an MLB record. 1947: Ike Williams knocked out Bob Montgomery in the sixth round to secure the world lightweight title.

Ike Williams knocked out Bob Montgomery in the sixth round to secure the world lightweight title. 1953: Pitcher Vic Raschi scored seven runs, setting an MLB record.

Pitcher Vic Raschi scored seven runs, setting an MLB record. 1957: Juan Manuel Fangio claimed his fifth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

Juan Manuel Fangio claimed his fifth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. 1973: Lindy McDaniel recorded one of the best relief stints in MLB history, allowing only one run in 13 innings.

Lindy McDaniel recorded one of the best relief stints in MLB history, allowing only one run in 13 innings. 1984: Carl Lewis won the 100-meter race in a time of 9.9 seconds. It was the first of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Carl Lewis won the 100-meter race in a time of 9.9 seconds. It was the first of his nine Olympic gold medals. 1985: Rod Carew achieved the 3,000th hit of his MLB career.

Rod Carew achieved the 3,000th hit of his MLB career. 1985: Scott Verplank won the Western Open and became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1954.

Scott Verplank won the Western Open and became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1954. 1985: Tom Seaver won his 300th career MLB game.

Tom Seaver won his 300th career MLB game. 1993: Tony Gwynn recorded six hits in a game.

Tony Gwynn recorded six hits in a game. 1996: Laura Davies won the Canadian Women's Open by two strokes.

Laura Davies won the Canadian Women's Open by two strokes. 2007: Alex Rodriguez hit his 500th career home run, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to achieve this milestone.

Alex Rodriguez hit his 500th career home run, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to achieve this milestone. 2007: Barry Bonds hit his 755th career home run, tying him with Hank Aaron for the All-Time MLB record.

Barry Bonds hit his 755th career home run, tying him with Hank Aaron for the All-Time MLB record. 2012: Serena Williams won gold in the women's singles event at the London Olympics.

Serena Williams won gold in the women's singles event at the London Olympics. 2012: Michael Phelps claimed his 18th Olympic gold medal.

Among these memorable sports moments from Aug. 4, three athletes stand out: Byron Nelson, Carl Lewis, and Alex Rodriguez.