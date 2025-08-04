Quinyon Mitchell Cracks NFL Top 50 After Only 1 Season

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quinyon Mitchell burst onto the scene in his first season. He was not just one of the best rookies in the league, he was one of the best cornerbacks, period. That is not just my opinion, players around the league agree. After only 1 season in the NFL, his peers voted him as the 49th best player in the league.

We do not know where that puts him among cornerbacks. We are still waiting for the rest of the list to be released. But here are a few players around the league that Mitchell already ranks ahead of.

Terry McLaurin (52)

Aidan Hutchinson (55)

Justin Herbert (56)

Nick Bosa (57)

Jordan Mailata (69)

Trent McDuffie (81)

His fellow rookie corner, Cooper DeJean, also made the list, coming in at number 60. Setting the Eagles up to have a young dynamic duo in their defensive backfield for at least 3 more seasons between Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Quinyon Mitchell Will Shut Down Your Top WR

Q was the definition of a shutdown corner in year 1. Even in the playoffs, opposing QBs could not get anything past him. In 4 games on 17 targets, he allowed just 8 receptions for 46 yards, and a passer rating of 33.8. He lined up against Terry McLaurin for most of the NFC Championship game (75% of the routes) and allowed just 1 reception for 7 yards, plus a pick.

Shutting down Top WRs became a trend. He allowed 19 yards to Mike Evans, 16 yards to Ja'Marr Chase, 1 yard to Cee Dee Lamb, and in the week 11 matchup, shut McLaurin down for the entire game with 0 catches. In fact, in 3 games vs the Eagles, Quinyon allowed Scary Terry to pull in just 3 catches total. You can see why his nickname is Quinyonamo Bay.

Last year, he usually did not shadow top WRs. Mitchell stuck with McLaurin in each game because the Commanders chose to leave him on that side of the field for the whole game. But with Darius Slay gone, and there being some question marks about the Eagles' other outside corner, the Eagles might have him shadow the WR 1 all game long.