Thomson, Phillies Using Confusing Outfield Rotation

Dave Dombrowski landed one of the best pitchers on the market ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. While fireballer Jhoan Duran made his new boss look shrewd with a spectacular opening weekend at Citizens Bank Park, Dombrowski’s only other impactful trade has created a murky picture for a struggling Philadelphia Phillies outfield.

The Phillies also acquired Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins. The deadline market for outfielders was underwhelming, so a low-cost move for a serviceable veteran seemed sensible. However, the larger lineup configuration has left a mixed bag of outfielders in an awkward position.

Rob Thomson’s immediate lineup decisions have also created new questions about the timeline for Justin Crawford to reach the majors and the greater picture of a seemingly endless shuffle of ineffective platoons.

New Phillies Lineup in August

Harrison Bader has a higher WAR than any outfielder who was moved at the MLB Trade Deadline. He’s drastically outperformed Max Kepler in 2025. The two veterans both signed low-risk free agent contracts during the offseason, but the Phillies didn't alternatively chase Bader.

“We didn't go actively pursue him in the winter time. We just had the way we fit at the particular time and the year he was coming off of... really is what it came down to. We liked him as a player. We weren't aggressive in pursuing him in that regard. He's actually played better than I would have (expected) this year. Tip our cap to him. He's played better than we would have projected him to play.” -Dave Dombrowski

Dombrowski’s offseason choice to sign Kepler to a one-year deal worth $10 million created the need for the midseason trade. He similarly misfired in 2024 signing Whit Merrifield for a role he didn’t fit into effectively. The lack of production created a need to trade for Austin Hays midseason.

Despite the 20/20 hindsight, acquiring Bader in a career season with a .778 OPS at the time of the deal seemed like an upgrade. Phillies outfielders ranked 24th in the majors with a collective .680 OPS at the deadline.

The addition of a former Gold Glove center fielder naturally pushed Johan Rojas down to Triple A. However, most analysts anticipated a more active roster reconstruction to correct the offseason mistake. The writing was on the wall to designate Kepler for assignment.

Dombrowski kept the struggling lefty on the roster and passed lineup questions to Thomson. The loyal, even-tempered manager unsurprisingly backed Kepler.

“He’s been swinging the bat a lot better. He hasn’t had many numbers because he’s hitting the ball right at people, but he’s barreling a lot of balls. Good at-bats.” -Rob Thomson

Was Thomson posturing for a lame duck player on the roster on borrowed time? If that were the case, Kepler wouldn’t have started two of Philadelphia’s first three games after the trade deadline while Bader came off the bench.

Kepler went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout, dropping his average to .201 and his OPS to .647, 71 points below league average.

Thomson left the door open for Bader to earn everyday at-bats. He cited the convenient alternation of right-handed and left-handed pitchers during a six-game homestand to test a platoon.

The competition for at-bats also leaves Brandon Marsh and Otto Kemp in limbo. While the Bader trade upgraded the roster with a qualified major league bat, it didn’t provide clarity to murky outfield mix. The resulting awkward dynamic exposes the front office's ineffective management of outfield roster decisions.

The shuffle of Merrifield, Hays, and Cristian Pache in 2024 has bled into a similar mix this season. New names with comparable offensive numbers have provided inadequate support for a top-heavy lineup with high-priced sluggers in need of better complementary hitters.

Justin Crawford

Dombrowski has rebuilt the organization's farm system since 2021 working closely with Preston Mattingly, his potential successor, during their respective tenures with the Phillies.

The Phillies have held onto their three top prospects Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford despite the lure of other blockbuster trades in recent seasons with World Series hopes.

Dombrowski stirred up excitement in June with a hint about prospect call-ups to Jayson Stark. Was the patience with prospects finally going to impact the major league roster?

“We ended up adding (prospects) Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi when I was with Boston. They did great for us the last couple months of the season, so you can add from your own system in that regard. You compare it to who else may be available (at the trade deadline).” -Dave Dombrowski

Benintendi hit the ground running after his major league debut one day after the 2016 trade deadline. A short injury stint cooled off his production, but he finished the season with a .295 average and an impressive .836 OPS in 34 games.

Devers joined the Red Sox on July 25, 2017. He hit .284 with an .819 OPS in 58 games for a club that made the postseason with a record 14 games over .500 when he was on the field.

The lack of a splashy outfield addition opened the door to promote Crawford to the big leagues with a similar path. The 2022 first-round pick has hit .326 with 34 stolen bases in Triple A this season. While scouts still question his swing mechanics and ground-ball rate, the 21-year-old has clearly mastered Triple-A pitching that no longer measures up closely to major league pitching.

Will the Phillies rejuvenate their outfield with Justin Crawford?

“No decisions have been made. We think he's ready to play at the big league level. We could bring him up. If we do bring him up, he needs to play a lot. I'm not sure that we're in a position to do that at this point today, but he's not somebody that we would hesitate to bring up if we decided that was the right thing to do.” -Dave Dombrowski

The addition of Bader leaves the lineup with no obvious fir for Crawford. Would Crawford play left field, or would he continue his development at a more difficult position in center? Would he play every day? Is he better served in a platoon? He won't answer the questions without an opportunity.

Phillies Outfield

The Phillies have struggled with outfield production since Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber vacated their corner spots in a reconfigured lineup. Most Phillies fans expected the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline to clarify the murky picture with answers about Max Kepler, Justin Crawford, and a potential lineup for Red October.

The puzzle pieces might fall into place after Alec Bohm rejoins the lineup in the coming weeks. The Phillies will also activate pitchers David Robertson, Jose Alvarado, and Aaron Nola to force further roster decisions in August.

However, Phillies fans expected the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline to provide more clarity. A more significant outfield upgrade than Bader would’ve done that. Passing the deadline without an addition, cutting bait with Kepler, and promoting Crawford would’ve done that.

Instead, acquiring Bader has – for the moment – perpetuated the awkward shuffle in the outfield at Citizens Bank Park that exposes a lack of foresight and creativity for a Phillies team with World Series hopes.