Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Run Line, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 03: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies get a do-over of sorts in their imminent series with the Baltimore Orioles. Philly blew a chance to get a leg up on the New York Mets in the NL East race by losing a series to the lowly Chicago White Sox. After dispatching the Detroit Tigers two games to one, the Phillies get another opportunity to take advantage of an ailing opponent in a three-game series beginning today.

The Phils welcome the O-Birds to Citizens Bank Park for today's twilight opener at 6:45 p.m. EST. Philly is an expensive wager to win the first game behind a start from 9-5 Jesus Luzardo against 2-5 Cade Povich.

Philadelphia must beware that last-place spoiler opponents are the latest fad in Major League Baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates have ruined a lot of contending teams' summer road trips this year. Baltimore could follow suit after winning six of its last nine ball games, although injury woes keep plaguing the Orioles.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Orioles +1.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Phillies -194

Orioles +175

Total

OVER 9 (-101)

UNDER 9 (-112)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-1 in their last five games at home.

Totals have gone OVER in eight of the Philadelphia Phillies' last 10 games.

The Baltimore Orioles have gone 6-3 in their last nine ball games.

Philadelphia has won six out of 10 interleague series in 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Relief pitcher Christian McGowan is out for the year following Tommy John surgery.

Third baseman Alec Bohm is on the 10-day IL with a rib injury.

Relief pitcher Joe Ross is on an MiLB rehab stint with a back injury.

Relief pitcher Daniel Robert is on the 15-day IL with a right middle finger injury.

Baltimore Orioles

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is on the 60-day IL with a hamstring injury.

Relief pitcher Cody Poteet is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Right fielder Tyler O' Neill is day-to-day with an undisclosed illness.

Shortstop Jorge Mateo is on the 60-day IL with a hamstring injury.

Catcher Gary Sanchez is out for the season with a knee injury.

Relief pitcher Albert Suarez is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Scott Blewitt is on the 15-day IL with a right elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Felix Bautista is on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Colin Selby is on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Catcher Maverick Handley is on the 10-day IL with a wrist injury.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles Predictions and Picks

How bad are Baltimore's injuries? The chart above doesn't list secondary SPs or Triple-A players who might fill gaps for the Orioles, or else the club's injury list would easily top 20 names. Earlier this summer, Brad Wakai of Sports Illustrated summed up the 2025 Baltimore roster's struggle: "[a] season-long theme of injuries … weeks of seeing their catches get battered." Two catchers remain on the injury report.

The Phillies' faithful were glad to see a Sunday shutout win on behalf of pitchers not named Zack Wheeler. Philly still has occasional bullpen issues, part of the reason for another "over" betting trend on the ball club. However, there's no denying that Philadelphia's stable is at least healthier than Baltimore's.