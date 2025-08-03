This Day in Sports History: August 3

August is filled with exciting sporting events. Across the years, Aug. 3 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at some of these sports history facts.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 3 include:

1852: The first college sporting event took place. The Harvard rowing crew beat Yale in a two-mile race.

Looking back on the events of Aug. 3, the athletes who stand out are Jesse Owens, Sam Snead, and Barry Bonds.