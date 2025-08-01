This Day in Sports History: August 1

Sports in August keep up the busy summer schedule, with Major League Baseball, tennis's U.S. Open, the start of the English Premier League, some WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the first week of the college football season. Across the years, August 1 has seen its share of notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that have taken place on August 1:

1906: Brooklyn Superbas pitcher Harry McIntire threw a no-hit game for almost 11 innings but ended up losing 1-0 in 13 innings.

1909: Luxembourg's Francois Faber was the first foreigner to win the Tour de France.

1918: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Braves played an MLB record of 20 scoreless innings.

1924: Pitching for the Brooklyn Robins, Dazzy Vance struck out seven batters in a row for an MLB record.

1933: Carl Hubbell reached a new MLB record for consecutive scoreless innings with 45 and a third innings pitched.

1941: Lefty Gomez set an MLB record for most walks in a shutout with 11.

1945: New York Giants icon Mel Ott hit his 500th career home run.

1954: Louison Bobet won the Tour de France, his second of three consecutive victories.

1957: Gil Hodges hit his 13th MLB career grand slam at Wrigley Field.

1962: The Boston Red Sox's Bill Monbouquette pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox.

1965: Jim Clark won the German Grand Prix to clinch his second F1 World Drivers' Championship.

1971: Richard Petty won the Dixie 500 and became the first NASCAR driver to top one million dollars in career earnings.

1972: Nate Colbert set an MLB record with five home runs and 13 runs batted in during a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

1977: Left-hander Willie McCovey set a National League record with 18 career grand slams.

1978: Pete Rose's remarkable hitting streak ended at 44 games.

1982: At the World Aquatics Championships, Greg Louganis became the first diver to score over 700 across 11 dives.

1986: Bert Blyleven became the 10th pitcher in MLB history to reach the 3,000 strikeout mark.

1987: Mike Tyson won in 12 rounds against Tony Tucker, becoming the first boxer to hold all three of the major belts of the WBA, WBC, and IBF at once.

1994: Cal Ripken Jr. became the second player ever to appear in 2,000 consecutive MLB games.

1996: Michael Johnson became the first man to complete the 200-meter and 400-meter double at the Olympics.

2010: With success in the Women's British Open, Yani Tseng became the youngest player ever to win three major golf championships.

With success in the Women's British Open, Yani Tseng became the youngest player ever to win three major golf championships. 2021: Swimmer Emma McKeon won her sixth and seventh medals, both golds, at the Tokyo Olympics.