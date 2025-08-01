Jhoan Duran Entrance Ignites Sellout Crowd at Citizens Bank Park

Jimmy Rollins and Ed Wade stole the attention in the early part of the first home game since the MLB Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies limped out of the gates against veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty with the type of sluggish offensive performance that drove intense fans to hammer Dave Dombrowski for not acquiring another slugger.

The end of the night was anything but sluggish. The Phillies rallied from 3-0 and 4-3 deficits against the Detroit Tigers with five combined runs off seven hits in the seventh and eighth innings.

The comeback set up their new closer Jhoan Duran for a dramatic entrance from the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park and a shutdown ninth inning save.

Jhoan Duran Entrance

“The Durantula” built a reputation as one of the best relievers in the game in four seasons with the Minnesota Twins. His presence at the back end of the Phillies bullpen will undoubtedly excite the fans, but it was his unique entrance that truly ignited the ballpark in Duran’s Philadelphia debut.

The 27-year-old Dominican fireballer credits the training staff and team translators in Minnesota for coming up with the nickname and initiating the persona.

“They started playing that (the entrance routine) in the stadium and the strobe light. They started putting it (the spider logo) in my shoes and everywhere. I’ll take it. It’s good.” -Jhoan Duran

The Phillies acquired a shutdown closer to pitch high-leverage situations in a ballpark that’s consistently mentioned as the best home field advantage in baseball. They weren’t going to pass up the opportunity to utilize the most passionate fans in sports.

“They called me… They asked me about that, if you want it here (in Philadelphia). I said, ‘Yes, why not?’” -Jhoan Duran

Despite a 3-0 hole in the series opener against Detroit, the home crowd showed intensity that doesn’t always show up in a regular-season game against an American League opponent.

A franchise legend like Rollins certainly didn’t hurt the atmosphere to begin the night. However, when the Phillies started threatening in the late innings, the mood in the stands changed. Fans anxiously allowed a thought to creep to the back of their heads that the intimidating Jhoan Duran entrance was about to debut in a new city.

Shortly after, they heard the Undertaker gong as their signal. The South Philly faithful took their phones out and turned the lights on while the signature remix of “El Incomprendido" blasted through the stadium speakers.

Phillies Find Their Closer

The 6-foot-5 righty brings much more than a cheap shtick. His wipeout splitter/fastball/splinker has become notorious around the major leagues. He explained the pitch to the Philadelphia media in the Phillies dugout while carefully avoiding tipping his hand too easily.

“The first time I tried to learn to throw a two-seamer, I do a little wiggle with the ball. I found the pitch. I found it and take it… It’s more open because in the past I throw a splitter and a two-seamer. I mix both, and I try it.” -Jhoan Duran

Duran threw only four pitches in a perfect ninth inning for his 17th save of the 2025 season and his first with the Phillies. He threw four splitters, two at 98 miles per hour and two at 99. His fastball has averaged a higher velocity than any major league pitcher in 2025.