Eagles Fans Should Rejoice Amid The Micah Parsons Drama

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 09: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The Micah Parsons situation in Dallas is a disaster. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are pinching pennies when it comes to their generational pass rusher. Not only did doing so drive the price up while other elite defenders got paid, but it soured their relationship with their star player. Proven by how, now, Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade.

Parsons put out this public statement about how the negotiations soured, and why he has submitted a request to be traded out of Dallas.

It is a mess for the Cowboys. Best case scenario, the price to sign Parsons went up, when he was already due to get a record-breaking contract. Trying to remove the agent from the negotiation is a terrible look for the organization. Not engaging at all is even worse.

It is not the first time they have run into these issues with a star player. They let things fester with Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb too. It cost them both times. Dak remains the highest-paid player in the NFL. They could have saved themselves both money and bad PR if they had gotten the deal done earlier. The same thing happened with Lamb.

The Cowboys let these things drag out, they let other teams set the market, and they pay more. They let it become a distraction in training camp, they hurt their relationship with the player, and it actually costs them more money.

The Commanders are in the same situation with their star WR Terry McLaurin. He also requested a trade after extension negotiations stalled with the team. It will end either with McLaurin breaking the bank, or them losing their 2nd best player on offense.

The Eagles Do Things The Right Way

All of this is in stark contrast to the way the Eagles do things. Oftentimes, you see the Eagles be the team that sets the market. They signed Jalen Hurts to a massive contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Just 2 seasons late, Hurts is not even in the top 10 highest-paid QBs.

Had they waited, Hurts would be more expensive. But because they got things done early, they saved money and fostered a good relationship with their player. They did the same thing with most of their core. AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens... they all got paid before their contract was up. Since then, we have seen subsequent players beat the mark set by the Eagles.

It is just another reason to be grateful. Not just for Howie Roseman, but for Jeffrey Lurie. Eagles do things the right way, and it benefits them in the long run. Jerry Jones pinches pennies despite having the most valuable organization in American sports, it it consistently hurts his team.