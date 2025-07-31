This Day in Sports History: July 31

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Across the years, July 31 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends across many different sports. Let's take a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that have occurred on July 31:

1910: Octave Lapize won the Tour de France.

Halina Konopacka threw a discus 39.62 meters and won the first ever gold medal for Poland at the Olympics. She also set a world record with the throw.

Lou Gehrig hit a grand slam and drove in eight runs.

André Leducq won his second Tour de France.

Great Britain took a 3-1 lead on the USA in the International Lawn Tennis Challenge. Britain eventually won the match 4-1.

Harrison Dillard won gold in the 100 meter track race with an Olympic record time of 10.3 seconds.

Joe Adcock became the seventh MLB player to hit four home runs in a nine inning game.

Jerry Barber won the PGA Championship, his only major title.

The Indians hit four straight home runs in one game.

Dick Allen became the seventh player in MLB history to hit two inside-the-park home runs.

Pete Rose achieved a hitting streak of 44 games, which ended the next day on Aug. 1.

Jan Stephenson won her third major title, the U.S. Women's Golf Open.

Eddie Murray hit the 300th home run of his career.

Nolan Ryan won his 300th MLB game.

Swimmer Krisztina Egerszegi won her third gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics.

Slugger Mark McGwire got traded from the A's to the Cardinals in the middle of the season.

Jeong Jang won the British Open for Women's Golf, and it was her first major title.

Allen Doyle won the U.S. Senior Open for Men's Golf by one stroke.

The Boston Celtics traded seven players to the Minnesota Timberwolves to get Kevin Garnett. This seven-to-one trade was the biggest ever in NBA history at the time.

Michael Phelps became the greatest medal winner in Olympic history.

Katie Ledecky won her third Olympic gold in a row in the 800 meter swimming race.

Looking back on these moments, the athletes that stand out are Jan Stephenson, Mark McGwire, and Michael Phelps.