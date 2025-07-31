Grading Dave Dombrowski & Every Phillies Trade Deadline Move

The Philadelphia Phillies approached the MLB trade Deadline with obvious holes despite their indisputable status as a World Series contender.

Dave Dombrowski hadn’t recently lived up to his long track record of aggressive moves, especially in his previous trade deadline deals with the Phillies. However, a splashy deal for Jhoan Duran reversed the narrative.

The Phillies addressed their two biggest needs – bullpen and outfield upgrades – to varying extents at the trade deadline. How does it impact their World Series odds and the outlook on Dombrowski within a passionate and demanding fan base?

Signing David Robertson

The Phillies began their roster shuffle by signing veteran right-hander David Robertson on July 21 for a third stint in Philadelphia.

Robertson pitched in 130 games for three MLB teams in 2023 and 2024. He saved 20 games and posted a 3.01 ERA, but he hasn't pitched in 2025.

“An experienced guy that’s been through this before. He’s comfortable with Philadelphia. Last year, he had a really good year. If he can do that again, we’re a much better club.” -Rob Thomson

While a 40-year-old retread reliever leaves something to be desired, Robertson sparked serious interest from other World Series contenders chasing the unrestricted free agent. The Phillies outbid the competition with a lucrative offer that will cost the organization roughly $12 million after the 110% luxury tax is applied.

Robertson will join the Phillies after a ramp-up stint in Triple A that’ll likely end on August 5. He’ll immediately push questionable offseason addition Jordan Romano down in the pecking order when he joins the big club.

His 33.3% strikeout rate in 68 games last season ranked in the 96th percentile of major league pitchers. Phillies relievers have collectively struck out only 22.2% of opposing hitters in 2025.

Both Robertson and Jhoan Duran increase the bullpen flexibility with strong numbers against hitters on both sides of the plate. While Thomson will still mix and match with handedness like any playoff manager, the two righties will not pitch exclusively in lineup pockets as some past Phillies relievers.

“You’re not really concerned (about) what pocket he (Robertson) comes in because the cutter gets people out. The mix of the curveball and the cutter, he can get both sides out. When you’re looking at Robby to come into the game, you’re not concerned about where it is in the lineup.” -Rob Thomson

Principal owner John Middleton might deserve more credit for the Robertson signing than Dave Dombrowski. Middleton forked over a stack of money to outbid other contenders looking for bullpen help, partly because signing an expensive free agent softened the organization's concerns about trading prospects.

His deep pockets added a solid arm to the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park.

Grade: B+

Jhoan Duran Trade

Phillies Get: Reliever Jhoan Duran

Minnesota Twins Get: Minor League Pitcher Mick Abel, Minor League Catcher Eduardo Tait

One of the best players who moved ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline landed with the Phillies on July 30.

Rob Thomson has mixed and matched relievers in high-leverage playoff innings during his tenure as manager. Dombrowski ended the patchwork by landing stud closer Jhoan Duran.

“Because he’s good enough, really. He’s legitimate. He’s a legitimate closer. We talked about it beforehand, that if we got him, he’d be our guy.” -Dave Dombrowski

The 6-foot-5 fireballer averages the highest velocity of any major league pitcher with his four-seam fastball. He's reached as high as 103 miles per hour on the gun. He mixes in a hard “splinker” that averages 97.5 mph.

Duran has converted on 74 of his 83 career save opportunities. His save percentage among relievers with 50 or more career saves ranks third in MLB history behind only Eric Gagne and John Smoltz.

Despite his overpowering stuff, Duran won’t solve the underwhelming number of strikeouts in the Phillies bullpen. His 25.7% strikeout rate is above the MLB average, but he falls well short of other feared relievers like Mason Miller or Aroldis Chapman.

Duran’s 1.18 WHIP in 2025 similarly falls short of top-notch closers, and his fastball velocity has decreased slowly during his four-year major league career with a heavy workload in Minnesota.

The Phillies will hope Duran’s ability to keep the ball on the ground outweighs the less than stellar strikeout and base runner totals. He ranks in the 99th percentile of all pitchers in groundball rate in 2025, and he’s allowed only one home run. The strength differs from fly ball vulnerability concerns about 2024 rental Carlos Estevez.

Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait make up a significant return package. However, the Phillies kept their three undisputed top prospects through the deadline. The Twins pushed especially hard for Andrew Painter in the deal, but Dombrowski wouldn’t budge.

“I really didn’t think this one was possible a couple days ago. I’m not really sure what the difference was in that regard. I do think that having Abel close to the big leagues made a difference because I do know that they had a lot of interest in him.” -Dave Dombrowski

The immediate upgrade to the club’s critical weakness, the reasonable return package, and the excitement of a playoff closer make Jhoan Duran the most critical deadline addition of Dombrowski’s tenure with the Phillies.

Grade: A-

Trading for Harrison Bader

Phillies Get: Outfielder Harrison Bader

Minnesota Twins Get: Minor Leaguers Hendry Mendez, Geremy Villoria

The decision to acquire Harrison Bader leaves questions unanswered. His performance will determine Thomson's plan for the playoffs with possible outfield platoons and defensive alignments. The acquisition also brings uncertainty for Max Kepler, Johan Rojas, and Justin Crawford.

The nine-year MLB veteran has a respectable track record, and the Phillies can reasonably expect improved offensive outfield production. The Phillies rank 26th in the majors with a .677 OPS among their outfielders. Bader's OPS in 2025 is .778, well above a declining major league average. However, he’s a questionable fit in the lineup.

Bader ranks in the 27th percentile of MLB hitters chasing 31.5% of pitches outside the unofficial ABS zone. He also strikes out at a high rate, and he’ll join a lineup that’s already struggled with free swingers.

The right-handed hitting Bader has faced right-handed pitchers significantly more often in somewhat of a reverse platoon in 2025. He’s hit .241 against lefties and .266 against righties, which won’t complement Brandon Marsh’s strengths. His OPS splits are more even.

Dombrowski didn't express any obvious plans to promote Crawford from Triple A.

The Phillies are Bader’s sixth MLB team. He’s brought a solid glove in center and left throughout his career, and the Phillies will benefit from a strong defensive outfielder with better offensive competence than Johan Rojas.

Bader has also played in 31 career postseason games, including a torrid nine-game stretch with five home runs for the New York Yankees in the 2022 playoffs.

The 31-year-old doesn’t carry a long-term commitment with only a mutual club/player option after the 2025 season. The Phillies sent only their 12th-ranked prospect Hendry Mendez and 16-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Geremy Villoria to Minnesota in the return package.

The low-risk move won’t burn the Phillies. It’s fair to wonder if Dombrowski should’ve more aggressively pursued a bigger outfield upgrade for a lineup that's left a lot to be desired in 2025. However, given the relatively thin market for hitters and the allocation of resources to the Duran trade, the addition of Bader is a suitable move.

Grade: B-

A Minor League Deal

Phillies Get: Matt Manning

Detroit Tigers Get: Josueth Quiñonez

The Phillies and Tigers swapped minor league pitchers in a less impactful deal that wasn't announced until after the trade deadline.

Matt Manning has started five major league games this season, but the Phillies immediately optioned him to Single A. He's unlikely to reach the majors this season.

Grade: B

Grading Dave Dombrowski

The demand for a World Series has dominated the conversation surrounding the Phillies this season. Some fans have intensely criticized Dombrowski for his underwhelming deadline moves and fringe roster additions that haven’t put the Phillies over the hump.

The veteran executive has prioritized a delicate balance, however, that doesn’t always enter the conversation. He’s rebuilt a struggling farm system since 2021 while pushing the Phillies into World Series contention, and he’s now attempting to maintain the organization’s long-term flexibility with aggressive additions.

While the Phillies have a top-heavy farm system that lost some of its depth in the Duran trade, Dombrowski held onto his three prized prospects Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford.

Dombrowski's deadline moves synergize aggressive immediate improvement and allocation of resources toward the future. He spoke with pride after landing Jhoan Duran.

“We got a really good guy, someone that we have control over. I think that makes a big difference. I think we’re deeper in prospects too. That helps. Even though we traded two really good prospects, we have four more that are in the top 100 prospects in baseball. We just drafted a guy number one (Gage Wood) that I think probably fits into that category. We have a couple of other guys that aren’t getting quite the accolades that we like in our system a great deal too. I think that helps.” -Dave Dombrowski

The Phillies bolstered a World Series contending roster, improved their outlook for 2026 and 2027, and held onto their top three prospects.

Dombrowski struck the delicate balance as well as anyone could’ve reasonably expected.