Jimmy Rollins 11 Best Moments With The Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 12: Jimmy Rollins #11 of the Philadelphia Phillies is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a walk off home run in the tenth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 5-4 in the tenth inning.

When you talk about the greatest Phillies of the modern era, Jimmy Rollins is one of the 1st names that comes to mind. Not only was he a key part of the 2nd ever team to win a World Series, but he is one of the most productive players in franchise history, leading the Phillies in All-Time hits and doubles. But when you think of the Phillies, what moments come to mind?

Here Are The 11 Best Moments From Jimmy Rollins' Time With The Phillies:

11) The Rollins To Utley Connection

This is not so much a moment, but a career of them. There is no better double-play combo in Phillies history than Utley and Rollins, and only a few in baseball history. The duo spent 12 years together, and 1,227 games. It is by far the most in Phillies history.

The two men could not be more different in terms of personality. Utley was quiet, mostly letting his play do the talking. Jimmy Rollins talked with his bat too, but was also never shy to speak his mind. Sometimes at other teams, and sometimes, by calling out the local fans. But there was a simple chemistry between the two men. A chemistry that carried the Phillies through one of the greatest eras in team history.

10)Almost Getting Into A Fight With Cliff Lee Over Country Music

This is not a story we knew at the time. We knew there was friction between Cliff Lee and his teammates post-2011, and by 2014 it had gotten worse, but it was not until Jimmy Rollins shared the story on his podcast almost a decade later that we knew just how tense it got.

It turns out, Jimmy and Lee almost came to blows over the choice of music in the clubhouse. There are some unwritten rules about clubhouse music. One of them was players on the IL, who do not have to play, and don't get to pick the music. Music plays a key part in setting a tone before the game, and Lee's choice of slow country music was not exactly getting anyone rearing to go. Jimmy confronted him. It happened a couple of times, and at one point, Rollins was worried it would come to blows.

I know this doesn't exactly seem like a positive moment. But for me, it is part of why I love him. That fearless attitude, the willingness to speak his mind even if it is not in his best interest. This was not prime Jimmy doing this. It was Jimmy at the end of his career. The Phillies were no longer winning, and his future here was up in the air. But he was still willing to stand up to a negative presence in the locker room.

9) Retires As A Phillie

Rollins sadly did not play his full career in Philly. After the Phillies, he made stops in LA and Chicago, with the Dodgers and White Sox. But there was never a doubt where he would end his career.

After a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Rollins officially retired as a Phillie in 2019. Jimmy gave an amazing speech, which you can go back and watch below.

8) How It All Started

Everything Jimmy does, he does with style. That was certainly true for the first hit of his career. He was not going to bloop a single to start his career. He started things off by roping a ball into the right field corner, and legging out a triple. The first of 111 triples in a Phillies Jersey.

7) Hitting Streak

Who holds the longest hitting streak in Phillies history? None other than Jimmy Rollins. Jimmy ended the 2005 season with a hit in 36 straight games. He carried that into 2006 with hits in his 1st two games, before going hitless in game 3.

38 games is the 8th longest streak in baseball history, and the longest this century. It is also the 3rd longest since DiMaggio set the MLB record back in 1941.

Oddly enough, Utley challenged it later that same season. In 2006, Utley rode a streak that ended at 35 games.

6) Jimmy Turns A Double Play To Clinch In 08

In 2007, it was a Brett Myers strikeout that clinched the NL East for the Phillies. In 2008, it was not so simple. Brad Lidge was on the mound. His perfect season was in major jeopardy. He loaded the bases and allowed a run to make it a 4-3 lead with only 1 out.

Jimmy saved the day with a diving stop up the middle and a quick throw to Utley, who turned the double play. Then the celebrations began. And as we know, the celebrations would continue into October and eventually lead to a party down Broad Street.

5) Jimmy Leads It Off In the 2008 NLCS

Jimmy Rollins was not feeling his best heading into Game 5 of the 2008 NLCS. He said it himself. But after seeing a few pitches from Dodgers starter Chad Billingsly, something clicked, and Jimmy uncorked a leadoff HR to get things going in a big way.

"I remember Pat [Burrell] saying when I hit that home run -- he knew that we were going to win that game. Man, that's pretty cool. I had that feeling, too. But the best part is 1-0. They're already behind before the game gets going. It takes it out of them. They're coming in already down, and they're a good team."- Jimmy Rollins per MLB.com

They went on to win 5-1, and it sent them to their first World Series since 1993. As we know, they went on to win it all.

4) An MVP Season

Only 6 Phillies players have won MVP. In 2007, Jimmy became the 6th. He played all 162 games, scored 139 runs, racked up 212 hits. 38 doubles, 20 triples, and 30 HRs while swiping 41 bags. He is 1 of only 4 players in MLB history to have 20 steals, HRs, doubles, and triples in the same season.

Mind you, this all came while helping carry the Phillies to their first NL East Crown in 14 years, something we will get to later.

3) All-Time Hits Leader

The Phillies have existed since the late 1800s. A lot of players have come through Philly. All-Time greats like Mike Schmidt and Richie Ashburn. Yet the man at the top of the Phillies leaderboard is none other than Jimmy Rollins.

Before Jimmy set the new standard, the record belonged to Mike Schmidt with 2,234 hits. On June 14th, 2014, Jimmy got hit number 2,235. He laced a single to right field and cemented himself in Phillies history.

It is a record no one is close to coming close to beating. Bryce Harper is the closest, and he only has 828. It will be a while before Jimmy has to pass this crown to anyone.

2) Walks It Off vs The Dodgers

The best singular moment of his career. The Phillies had Jonathan Broxton's numbers. They proved that in 2008 when Matt Stairs hit a go-ahead HR into the night against him. But the Phillies were not done with him. In 2009, it was Jimmy Rollins' turn to make Broxton pay.

It was the bottom of the 9th. The Phillies trailed by 1, and they were down to their final out. If they lost, the Dodgers would have tied up the series, and they would have eventually had to go back to LA. Rollins was not going to let that happen. He roped a double into the right centerfield gap, and that was all she wrote. It drove 2 runs in to end the game, and the Phillies finished off the Dodgers in game 5 to get back to the World Series.

1) "The Team To Beat"

His most iconic moment is not something from a game; it was something he said to reporters. Going into the 2007 season, the Phillies did not have many reasons to be bullish. It had been 14 years since they made the playoffs, let alone won the NL East. Yet JRoll still made this bold claim about the Phillies.

“I think we are the team to beat in the NL East. Finally,”

It seemed crazy at the time. Especially considering the Mets beat them by 12 games the year before. And with 17 games left, he looked foolish with the Phillies trailing by 7 games. But he backed it up.

Not only by having an MVP season like we already discussed, but by leading the Phillies to winning the NL East. They roared back in those final 17 games, swept the Mets, and clinched it. Rollins had a remarkable 6 HRs and 14 steals in that final month as they made the final push.

They sputtered out in the playoffs, but it was the start of 5 straight NL East titles, and of course, in those 5 years, they also won a World Series, and made it to another.