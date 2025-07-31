Report: Phillies Acquire Harrison Bader from Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins. Jeff Passan of ESPN broke the news.

Dave Dombrowski will part with left-handed prospect Hendry Mendez and 16-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Geremy Villoria in the return package, according to Matt Gelb. MLB.com ranked Mendez as the organization's 12th best prospect before the trade.

Bader has a .243 batting average over nine career seasons with the Twins, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals. He's slashed .258/.339/ with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

The 31-year-old Bader doesn't require a long-term commitment from the Phillies. He carries a mutual club and team option for the 2026 season.

The Phillies have slipped offensively in 2025. Nick Castellanos has brought a solid bat in right field, but a revolving cast in center field and left field in recent seasons has limited their flexibility for improvement.

Dombrowski has acquired Whit Merrifield, Austin Hays, and Max Kepler the past two seasons attempting to patch the obvious hole.

Harrison Bader will likely push Brandon Marsh to left field, where he’s excelled defensively. It will also allow Otto Kemp to settle into a manageable role behind Marsh off the bench mostly against left-handed pitching.