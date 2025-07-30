This Day in Sports History: July 30
Major League Baseball, Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star Game, Wimbledon, and track and field events dominate sports in July. Across the years, July 30 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at these and more.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that occurred on July 30:
- 1905: Louis Trousselier won the third Tour de France race.
- 1930: In the first FIFA World Cup final, Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2.
- 1933: Great Britain beat France 3-2 to win the International Lawn Tennis Challenge, ending France's six-game title win streak.
- 1939: Sylvère Maes won his third Tour de France title.
- 1947: Ewell Blackwell's 16-game winning streak came to an end as the Reds lost to the Giants 6-5 in 10 innings.
- 1948: Emil Zatopek won the 10,000-meter race at the London Olympics in a record time of 29:59.6.
- 1954: Bob Kennedy hit the first grand slam for the Baltimore Orioles franchise.
- 1959: Willie McCovey made his MLB debut and went 4-for-4.
- 1966: England beat West Germany 4-2 to win the FIFA World Cup Final, with Geoff Hurst scoring a hat-trick.
- 1968: Ron Hansen got the eighth unassisted triple-play in MLB history.
- 1973: Jim Bibby pitched a no-hitter against the Athletics.
- 1976: Caitlyn Jenner, who went by Bruce Jenner at the time, won the Decathlon and set a world record with 8,618 points.
- 1978: The Montreal Expos beat the Braves 19-0. Montreal scored 28 hits and tied an NL record with eight home runs.
- 1988: John Franco of the Cincinnati Reds set a Major League record by achieving 13 saves in a single month.
- 1995: Brian Barnes won golf's British Senior Open.
- 1995: The Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Richie Ashburn and Mike Schmidt.
- 2000: Christy O'Connor Jr. defended his British Senior Open title by two strokes.
- 2006: Loren Roberts won the British Senior Open.
- 2012: Chevrolet signed a seven-year, $559 million sponsorship deal with Manchester United.
- 2017: Bernhard Langer won his third Senior Open Championship by three shots.
- 2023: Alex Čejka won his third Senior Open Championship on a playoff hole.
- 2023: Céline Boutier won her first major title, the Evian Championship for women's golf.
Looking back on these moments, the athletes who stand out are Ron Hansen, Caitlyn Jenner, and Bernhard Langer.
Hansen played shortstop for several teams during his 15-season career, most notably with the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. Jenner was a prominent figure in the 1970s and 1980s, known for her athletic achievements and later for her appearances on television and as a motivational speaker. More recently, she gained further recognition for coming out as a transgender woman. Langer is famous for his two Masters Tournament victories and his numerous wins on the European and PGA Tour Champions circuits.