Phillies vs White Sox: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies look to win the rubber match of their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Phillies are 61-46 and sit second in the NL East Division. They are half a game back of the New York Mets for first place in the division and are second in the NL Wild Card race. Philly won Game 2 against the Sox, 6-3. The Phillies scored six runs early and gave up all three Chicago runs in the ninth. The offense collected nine hits, and Kyle Schwarber led the way with two hits and two RBIs, including a home run.

The White Sox are 39-69 and sit last in the AL Central Division. They also hold the worst record in the American League. In both games of this series, the Sox have played from behind early. Chicago was able to rally in Game 1 and made things a little interesting in Game 2. The middle to bottom of the lineup has been producing, but the top of the order has struggled.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+115)

White Sox +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Phillies -135

White Sox +115

Total

Over 9 (-110)

Under 89 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games against the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

Philadelphia is 4-2 SU in its last six games when playing on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are 2-5 SU in its last seven games at home.

The Chicago White Sox are 2-4 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Chicago White Sox's last eight games played on a Wednesday.

Phillies vs White Sox Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Trent Farquhar, 2B - Day-to-day

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day il

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Chicago White Sox

Tim Elko, 1B - 10-day il

Ryan Noda, 1B - 10-day il

Phillies vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 28–27 on the road and 6–4 in its last 10 games. The Phillies rank ninth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are ninth in ERA. Trea Turner leads the team in batting average and has two hits in this series. The Phillies will look to keep their early offense going and add insurance runs late in the game. On the mound for Philadelphia is Taijuan Walker, who is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA. He has one quality start this season and has pitched decently lately, but the long ball has been an issue.

Chicago is 23-32 at home and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The White Sox rank 27th in runs scored, last in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 18th in ERA. Luis Robert Jr. leads the team in batting average and has two hits in this series, including a home run and two RBIs. The White Sox will try to play with a lead and keep pace with the Phillies like they did in Game 1. On the mound for Chicago is Adrian Houser, who is 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season and has pitched deep into games in July.

Best Bet: White Sox Moneyline