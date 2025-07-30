97.5 The Fanatic Phillies Notebook: Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran Reports

The Philadelphia Phillies unusually sat for hours waiting to close a series that won't bring the highest level of interest this summer. However, the final two days of July are still among the most impactful of the season.

The MLB Trade Deadline passes at 6pm on July 31, and the Phillies are seemingly involved in every rumor that floats through a media circle.

Phillies vs. New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Friday 7/25: Win 12-5

Saturday 7/26: Win 9-4

Sunday 7/27: Loss 4-3

Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox at Rate Field

Monday 7/28: Loss 6-2

Tuesday 7/29: Win 6-3

Griffin Jax Emerging Among Bullpen Targets

Jayson Stark dropped bomb after bomb about the Phillies and the latest MLB Trade Deadline rumors during his weekly appearance on The Mike Missanelli Show.

Stark effectively ended any conversations about Andrew Painter moving in a deadline deal. Dave Dombrowski’s unwillingness to part with his top prospect cancels the opportunity to land premium closers Mason Miller of the Sacramento Athletics or Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins.

Duran’s setup man Griffin Jax is now the top target, according to Stark. The Twins have also set a high price for Jax, but the lure of a more reachable overpay might tip the scales for Dombrowski.

Jax posted career bests in 2024 with a 2.03 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. His numbers have jumped to a 3.91 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 2025, however.

He ranks seventh among 169 qualified relievers this season with a stellar 36.9% strikeout rate. Phillies relievers own a collective 22.3% this season.

The 30-year-old attended the same high school in Colorado as 2008 World Series hero Brad Lidge. He will remain under club control through 2027.

If the Twins don’t negotiate and meet Dombrowski's price, who will the veteran executive target nearing desperation mode?

“He is looking for someone who can get the last outs of a huge game, who can do it in Philadelphia, who can do it in October, and who has been there and done it before. But who the heck is that, Mike? The other thing is he would ideally prefer it to be someone who is controllable, who he would keep to solve their bullpen challenges beyond this year. Who’s that?” -Jayson Stark

Stark also added Ryan Helsley into the mix of rumors, pointing out that the Phillies would hope to re-sign the impending unrestricted free agent during the offseason. A plan to retain Helsley could eliminate the priority to acquire a reliever with remaining club control.

Facing the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. made a diving catch in the first inning of the series opener and later helped the White Sox to a victory with a two-run homer.

The embattled center fielder has jumped back into the trade rumor mill with an excellent .319 average and .950 OPS in July.

“He’s strong. (He) made a heck of a play in the outfield (on the) line drive by Marsh the first time up. (Robert hit a) home run. He’s a strong guy that can really run.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

However, Robert also sheepishly fanned at strike three multiple times during the series with weak swings that should remind interested trade partners of his dreadful performance in 2024 and the first half of 2025.

“I think they’ll (the Phillies will) get some complementary bat. I don’t think that’s the main focus. I’m really dubious about Luis Robert… I would never give up anything meaningful for that guy.” -Jayson Stark

Phillies Trade Deadline Special

You’ll no longer have to sort through rumors or interpret the level of emotion Jhoan Duran puts into a hug to find out who will close playoff games for the Phillies. Kevin Cooney will hit the airwaves on 97.5 The Fanatic at 6pm sharp on July 31 for a Phillies Trade Deadline special.

The market has shifted and dwindled unexpectedly in recent days to alter Dave Dombrowski’s plans.

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Emmanuel Clase looked like the crown jewel of the backend relievers Dombrowski hoped could bring his bullpen together. The Cleveland Guardians right-hander will instead stay put while on paid non-disciplinary leave through August 31 pending an investigation into suspicious gambling activity.

Eugenio Suarez injured his hand on Monday and threw a wrench into the conversations for the market’s top hitter. He reentered the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks as the designated hitter on Wednesday, but is a 1-for-4 performance with no time in the field enough to convince a trade partner to waive concerns?

The most coveted targets have disappeared in unexpected ways. Is Dombrowski handcuffed through another underwhelming MLB Trade Deadline?

Tune in or stream with the 97.5 The Fanatic app for reaction to moves the Phillies make and inevitable frusrtation for moves they don't make.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies will host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game weekend set at Citizens Bank Park.

97.5 The Fanatic will carry the ESPN radio broadcast of the Saturday afternoon game with pregame coverage beginning at 3:30pm. The matchup features arguably the two best starting pitchers in the majors Zack Wheeler and Tarik Skubal facing off.

Friday 8/1 at 6:45pm: Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) vs. Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51 ERA)

Saturday 8/2 at 4:05pm on 97.5 The Fanatic: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.56 ERA) vs. Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.09 ERA)

Sunday 8/3 at 7:10pm: Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA) vs. Troy Melton (1-1, 4.50 ERA)