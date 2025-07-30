Moro Ojomo Is Primed For A Massive Breakout Campaign

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

One of the Eagles' biggest losses over the offseason was Milton Williams. Williams had his own breakout campaign last year after being solid for his first 3 seasons. He took full advantage of playing next to Jalen Carter, and finished with the 3rd best Pass Rush Win Rate for qualified DTs. With him gone, many assumed the Eagles would target a DT early in the draft. But the real replacement might have been here all along. Moro Ojomo.

We are still early in camp, and it is just training camp. You can only put so much into early returns so far. But Ojomo had generated more buzz than almost anyone.

And it is not like if he did break out, that it would be coming out of nowhere. Even last year, in a more limited role, Ojomo flashed his upside.

Moro Ojomo's 2024 Season

I said that Williams was 3rd among qualified DTs in pass Rush Win Rate (17.6%). But Ojomo, albiet in about 100 fewer snaps, actually had a higher Win Rate. Among DTs who played at least 20% of the snaps, Ojomo had the 2nd best Win Rate in the league (18.2%). Only Chris Jones ranked ahead of him.

Ojomo managed to generate 39 pressures despite being a rotational player. He only got 1 sack, which came vs the Rams in the playoffs, but he consistently beat his man, to put the QB under duress when he got the chance to see the field.

Ojomo Draws Praise From His Teammates

It is not just he media and fans buzzing about Ojomo so far. Jalyx Hunt, who seems poised for his own breakout, gushed about his fellow linemate and expressed joking concern that Ojomo might outshine what Hunt himself is doing.

"He's a workhorse," Hunt said. "Twitchy guy, strong man, always hustling to the ball. If you watch film, you gonna see him 20 yards down the field chasing the ball. Having somebody like that inside, you know, I can't be outshined by a D lineman, you know. I got a chip on my shoulder. I'm an edge."

A man that has to often face him in practice, Cam Jurgens, also had nothing but nice things to say about Ojomo and his work ethic.

"He was kind of like a little pest to deal with his first year here," Jurgens said. "He just worked and played so hard. And now he’s got a lot of those tools and he’s a lot stronger than he was... I mean, he’s tough to go against now. Really tough.”

Another offensive lineman who sees a lot of Ojomo, Tyler Steen, had this to say.

And even Vic Fangio, who is not one to hand out compliments, spoke with praise about his 3rd-year DT.

"I think (Ojomo) did a good job last year in the reps he got. His reps will kick up this year… I'm very happy with (Ojomo). I was happy with him last year, and I expect him to play good for us."

Fangio even added that he is not concerned about Ojomo taking on additional reps. He thinks Ojomo will hold up and that the experience of taking a big jump in snaps last year will help him take another jump this year.

Moro Ojomo Is Ready To Be The Next Man Up

Ojomo has already seen people do what he is attempting to do. Veterans leave, and the young guy has to step in. He saw Carter do it 2 years ago in place of Javon Hargrave. He saw Williams do it last year in place of Fletcher Cox. Now, he has the chance to step into William's shoes.

“It showed me everything,” Ojomo said. “Keep your head down and wait your turn. This is a talented organization. Just keep working and things will work out for you.”

He fits the mold of what Williams brought. Like Williams, Ojomo came into the league being looked at as a bit undersized for a DT. But he plays big, and he plays fast. That twtichiness, and as our Bird's Insider Andrew DiCecco put it, violent hands, allows him to play much bigger than he looks.

"I strike like I’m big and I move like I’m small,” Ojomo said.