This Day in Sports History: July 29

July brings a range of big sporting events across golf, cycling, baseball, and more. Here, you can discover some of the notable moments from sports legends on July 29.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that have occurred on July 29 include:

1906: The fourth ever Tour de France was won by René Pottier.

1908: Rube Waddell struck out 16 Philadelphia Athletics players.

1911: Joe Wood from the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns.

1915: Honus Wagner hit a grand slam at the age of 41.

1928: France beat the U.S. 4-1 to win the Davis Cup.

1928: The Cleveland Indians, playing against the New York Yankees, set the record for the most singles in a game with 24.

1934: Paul Runyan won the golf PGA Championship, gaining the first of his two PGA titles.

1948: King George VI opened the Summer Olympic Games in London.

1956: Kathy Cornelius won the U.S. Women's Open for golf, which would be her only major title.

1957: Floyd Patterson got a technical knockout on Tommy Jackson in 10 rounds, winning the heavyweight boxing title.

1968: George Culver, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Looking back on these July 29 statistics, the athletes who stand out are Tom Watson and Emma McKeon.