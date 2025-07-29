Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series against the Chicago White Sox tonight. Both teams entered the series on a bit of a hot streak, but the White Sox were the ones able to maintain that momentum, scoring a surprising 6-2 victory against Philadelphia pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. However, the Phillies have not lost three games in a row since late June, and they will look to keep that streak intact here today.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson usually has a quality arm on the mound, but he will be forced to rely on one of his less reliable starters here. Jesus Luzardo has been mediocre through his 21 starts this season, posting a 4.58 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. His last two starts have been particularly poor, as he gave up six runs over five innings against the Boston Red Sox right after getting rocked for four runs in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels. It would not be a surprise to see Luzardo continue his cold streak against a surprisingly hot Sox team.

Luckily for the Phillies, Chicago's starting pitching outlook is not much better than theirs. Jonathan Cannon has had his fair share of struggles throughout the second year of his big league career, struggles that have led to a 4.48 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP through 15 starts this season. However, the righty has been significantly more impressive when pitching at home, opening the door for one of his better appearances against a Philadelphia lineup that is off to a streaky start to the second half of the season.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-125)

White Sox +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Phillies -186

White Sox +168

Totals

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+100)

The above data was collected on July 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies are 54-52 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 29-25 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 33-19-2 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The White Sox are 62-45 ATS this year.

The White Sox are 31-23 ATS at home.

The over is 18-16-3 when Chicago plays a National League opponent.

Phillies vs White Sox Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B — Out.

Joe Ross, RP — Out.

Chicago White Sox

Tim Elko, 1B — Out.

Ryan Noda, UTIL — Out.

Phillies vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

Ricky MacKenzie of Picks and Parlays writes, "This game won't be close. The Phillies have been a force to be reckoned with for several years now, and that won't change today. Expect the Phillies to dominate at the plate and for Luzardo to settle into this game just fine. Take the Phillies to bounce back strong on the road. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win 6-2."