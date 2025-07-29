Fangio Wants Adoree Jackson To Show Who Is

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Dylan MacKinnon
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 15: Adoree’ Jackson #21 of the New York Giants in action against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The battle for who will be the Eagles' starting outside corner across from Quinyon Mitchell is perhaps the most interesting in camp this season. It is mostly between Kelee Ringo, who is entering his 3rd season with the Eagles since they drafted him, and off-season addition Adoree Jackson.

Jackson has reportedly stood out in camp thus far and has seen more of the first-team reps. But when asked to give his thoughts on the Eagles' newest addition at corner, Fangio, as per usual, was nothing but honest.

"I didn't watch a whole lot of tape on him. Howie kind of wanted to sign him, and when Howie wants to sign somebody, it doesn't matter what I say... I think it's time for him to show (what he can be). In Tennessee, when it came time to re-sign him, after his contract was up, they didn't. With the Giants, his contract was up; they didn't (resign him). It's time to show who he is or who he isn't."

Fangio did note Jackson had a good practice the day before. Obviously, he is giving Jackson a lot of the 1st team reps. But coaches do not get more honest than that. It is not often you see someone flat out say the GM wanted them, not me.

Adoree Jackson Has Yet To Live Up To Being A 1st Round Pick

The Titans made Jackson the 18th overall pick back in 2017, hoping he would become a CB1 for them. he did not see a 5th season with the Titans, though. They picked up his 5th-year option in 2020, but cut him the following offseason. A week after they cut him, he signed a 3-year deal with the Giants, and last off-season, signed a 1-year deal to return to New York.

In his 8 seasons, he racked up just 4 interceptions, but 58 PBUs. He has at times been solid, but never lived up to being a 1st round corner. Last season, he even saw his playing time dwindle in New York.

His career highlight actually came back in 2023 vs the Eagles when he snagged a pick 6 off Jalen Hurts. But outside that, he has yet to live up to the pre-draft hype. Now Fangio is calling him out to do just that.

Fangio is clearly giving him the chance. But he will first have to beat out Ringo, who was the favorite to win the job coming into camp. If he does that, he needs to then prove it on the field.

Isaiah Rodgers was in a similar prove-it situation last year, though for much different reasons. He did not win a starting job, but excelled as the primary backup, even starting some games in place of an injured Darius Slay. He turned that into a contract with the Vikings. Jackson has a chance to do something similar.

Whoever wins it will have a tall task. With Quinyon Mitchell on the other side, and Cooper DeJean mostly in the slot, the CB2 might be who teams try to pick on in the passing game. That player is going to need to hold down the fort. Jackson has the experience, but Ringo has the superior toolset.

