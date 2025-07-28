This Day in Sports History: July 28

July brings a range of big sporting events: Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, track and field events, and more. Here, you can discover some of the notable moments from sports legends on July 28.

Looking back on the events of July 28th, the athletes that stand out are Ángel Cordero Jr., Jack Nicklaus, and Pedro Martínez.

Cordero Jr.'s career achievements include winning 7,057 races and earning over $164 million. Nicklaus is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is famous for his 18 major championship victories, a record that stood for decades and is still the most by any male golfer. Martínez is known for his exceptional pitching ability and for winning three Cy Young Awards.