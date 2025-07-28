This Day in Sports History: July 28
July brings a range of big sporting events: Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, track and field events, and more. Here, you can discover some of the notable moments from sports legends on July 28.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that have occurred on July 28th include:
- 1906: The New York Yankees turned a triple play.
- 1929: France beat the U.S. to win the Davis Cup.
- 1931: The Chicago White Sox scored 11 runs in one inning against the New York Yankees.
- 1936: Fred Perry won the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.
- 1940: Charlie Keller hit three home runs.
- 1957: Jim Landis struck out five times in one game.
- 1976: John Odom and Francisco Barrios pitched a combined no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics.
- 1979: Dave Kingman was the sixth player in MLB history to have a second three-home-run game.
- 1985: Pat Bradley won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.
- 1987: Ángel Cordero Jr. became the fourth jockey to win 6,000 races.
- 1987: Laura Davies won the U.S. Women's Open. It was the first of four major titles.
- 1989: Dale Murphy hit two three-run home runs in the same inning. He became the 14th MLB player to hit two home runs in the same inning, and he had six runs batted in.
- 1989: Vince Coleman was caught stealing, which ended his streak of 50 successful stolen bases in a row.
- 1991: Dennis Martínez pitched the 13th perfect game in MLB history.
- 1991: Spain beat the U.S. and won the Federation Cup for women's tennis. It was their first title.
- 1991: Miguel Induráin won the first of five consecutive Tour de France titles.
- 1991: Jack Nicklaus tied the course record and won the U.S. Senior Open.
- 1993: Ken Griffey Jr. was the third player in MLB history to get a home run in eight straight games.
- 1994: Kenny Rogers pitched a perfect game against the California Angels.
- 1996: Brian Barnes defended his title and won the Senior British Open championship.
- 1996: Darryl Strawberry hit his 300th career home run.
- 2002: Noboru Sugai won the Senior British Open for men's golf by two strokes.
- 2012: Ye Shiwen swam to a world record time in the women's 400-meter individual medley. Her time was 4:28.43.
- 2015: Pedro Martínez had his number retired by the Boston Red Sox.
- 2019: Egan Bernal won the Tour de France and became the first Colombian to win the race.
Looking back on the events of July 28th, the athletes that stand out are Ángel Cordero Jr., Jack Nicklaus, and Pedro Martínez.
Cordero Jr.'s career achievements include winning 7,057 races and earning over $164 million. Nicklaus is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is famous for his 18 major championship victories, a record that stood for decades and is still the most by any male golfer. Martínez is known for his exceptional pitching ability and for winning three Cy Young Awards.