Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago White Sox as the two teams kick off a three-game series tonight. Philadelphia has won its last two series against the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, while the Sox have somehow managed to win two of their three series since the All-Star Break, only dropping two out of three to the Chicago Cubs, making this a meeting of two teams beginning to warm up.

The starting pitching rotation has been a thing of beauty for the Phillies this season. It seems that they deploy an All-Star level pitcher every night, and this contest is no different. Cristopher Sanchez will step on the bump, looking to improve on his already-fantastic 2.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Those numbers have been buoyed by an insanely good run from Sanchez, as he has not allowed more than a single run in his last six starts. Five of those starts went into the seventh inning or later, displaying Sanchez's ability to work through opposing lineups in an extremely efficient manner. The White Sox, despite their recent hot streak, are a poor offensive team, setting the table for Sanchez to have another great game.

There are not many players on the White Sox who have exceeded the expectations set for them, but Davis Martin is one of them. The starter, who entered the season as the fifth arm in the rotation, has earned a 3.89 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP throughout 15 total appearances, 14 of which were starts. The righty consistently gives Chicago a chance to win, something that cannot be said for many of the other players who have been forced into starts for the Sox.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-130)

White Sox +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Phillies -211

White Sox +188

Totals

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on July 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies are 54-51 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 15-12 ATS against American League opponents.

The under is 33-19-1 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The White Sox are 30-23 ATS when playing at home.

The White Sox are 18-18 ATS against National League opponents.

The over is 28-22-3 when Chicago enters the game as a home underdog.

Phillies vs White Sox Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out

Joe Ross, RP - Out

Chicago White Sox

Tim Elko, 1B - Out

Ryan Noda, UTIL - Out

Phillies vs White Sox Predictions and Picks