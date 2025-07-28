Dick Allen Finally Gets His Place In The Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Willa Allen, wife of the late Dick Allen, poses for a photograph with (L-R) MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch and Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 27, 2025 in Cooperstown, New York.

Dick Allen has always been a Hall of Fame-worthy player. But on Sunday, he finally had his name enshrined forever in Cooperstown. Allen posthumously joined Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, and Dave Parker in the 2025 Class in the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Allen played 9 of his 15 seasons with the Phillies. He also played for the White Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals, and Athletics. His career spanned from 1963 to 1977.

Allen, who passed away back in 2020, did not get to see his induction. But his widow, Willa Allen, accepted the Hall of Fame plaque in his place. In her speech, she spoke not only about his great achievements on the field, but also his perseverance off of it.

“To many of us, Dick was already a Hall of Famer,” she said. “Not just for how he played, but for who he was. Yes, he was one of the most natural, gifted hitters to ever step into the batter’s box. And who could forget his 40-ounce bat? But his statistics, impressive as they are, tell only part of his story.”

“He was devoted to people. Not just fans, but especially his teammates. If he heard someone was sick, or going through a tough time, he’d turn to me and say, ‘Willa, they have to hear from us. Let’s send a card or write a letter. We have to let them know we’re here.’”

Dick Allen Was Long Overdue

The stats speak for themselves. Allen slashed .292/.378/.534 in his career, while hitting 351 HRs, stealing 133 bases, and over 1000 runs and RBIs. He won MVP in 1972 with the White Sox and Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1964. He led the league in HRs twice, SLG 3 times, and OPS 4 times.

While he played for many cities, and arguably got treated better in those other cities, Allen's true love was always Philly.