Bryce Harper Cusses Out Rob Mandred Over Salary Cap

The MLB and the MLBPA seem destined for another contentious CBA negotiation and another potential lockout. The big sticking point, Rob Manfred’s push for a Salary Cap. Something that already…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on July 23, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The MLB and the MLBPA seem destined for another contentious CBA negotiation and another potential lockout. The big sticking point, Rob Manfred's push for a Salary Cap. Something that already has Bryce Harper and the MLB commissioner at odds.

Manfred recently met with the Phillies. It is 1 of 30 meetings Manfred has with the different teams around the league. But his meeting with the Phillies went sideways when the topic of economics came up. According to reports, the topic of Salary Cap was never brought up specifically, but Harper seemed to assume that was where Manfred was going, and confronted Manfred.

"If you want to speak about that, you can get the f--- out of our clubhouse," Harper reportedly said to Manfred.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told ESPN. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."

Bryce Harper Puts Himself In The Middle Of MLB Debate

Harper is one of the most public faces in the league. He is highly influential, even if not part of the MLBPA leadership. His take almost certainly reflects how most of the players feel. They do not want a salary cap.

The league, meanwhile, is hoping to get spending under control, especially with the future of the league's media rights up in the air. The MLB is the only league without a salary cap. Something the players want to desperately protect. But multiple owners have publicly stated their desire for a cap.

It all sets up a likely heated negotiation when the current CBA expires after the 2026 season. With it being this heated already, and the sides this far apart, it is hard to see a quick or easy resolution. It is going to be a highly contested negotiation, and the chances of a lockout seem high. And Bryce Harper just publicly put himself at the center of it all.

