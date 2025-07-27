This Day in Sports History: July 27
July brings a range of big sporting events: Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, Wimbledon, track and…
July brings a range of big sporting events: Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, Wimbledon, track and field events, and more. Here, you can discover some of the most notable moments from sports legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that have occurred on July 27 include:
- 1913: Philippe Thys won the Tour de France.
- 1913: The U.S. beat the British Isles 3-2 and won the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.
- 1920: Philippe Thys became the first rider to win the Tour de France three times.
- 1927: Mel Ott scored his first MLB home run.
- 1937: The U.S. beat Great Britain to win the Davis cup.
- 1946: Margaret Osborne won the Women's French Championship for tennis.
- 1946: Rudy York hit two grand slams in one game and got 10 runs batted in.
- 1947: Lawrence Peter "Yogi" Berra started an MLB streak of 148 games without making an error.
- 1952: John Mikaelsson won the gold medal in the men's 10-kilometer walk event at the Summer Olympics.
- 1954: Chick Herbert won the PGA Championship.
- 1969: Betsy Rawls won her second LPGA Championship by four strokes.
- 1973: Walter Blum became the sixth jockey to win 4,000 horse races.
- 1978: Duane Kuiper became the third player in MLB history to hit two bases loaded triples in a game.
- 1983: Pitcher Gaylord Perry reached the 3,500 career strikeout milestone.
- 1984: Pete Rose got his 3,503rd career single and passed Ty Cobb on the all-time list.
- 1985: Ingrid Kristiansen became the first woman to run under 31 minutes in the 10,000-meter race. She ran a world record time of 30:59.42.
- 1986: The U.S. beat Czechoslovakia to win the tennis Federation Cup.
- 1986: Pat Bradley won the Canadian Open for women's golf.
- 1988: New York Yankees pitcher Tommy John committed three errors on a single play.
- 1989: Dale Murphy became the 10th MLB player to get six runs batted in in one inning.
- 1997: Gary Player won the Senior British Open for golf.
- 2003: Tom Watson won the Senior British Open for golf.
- 2008: Bruce Vaughan won the Senior British Open for golf.
- 2014: Vincenzo Nibali won the 101st Tour de France.
- 2014: Bernhard Langer won his second Senior British Open for golf.
- 2021: At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team final to focus on her mental health.
- 2024: Ariarne Titmus defended her swimming title in the 400-meter freestyle.
Among the memorable sports moments of July 27, the athletes who stand out are Philippe Thys, Rudy York, and Walter Blum.
Thys was considered a pioneer in training methods, with his Tour de France preparation being more advanced than those of his contemporaries. York was a famous professional baseball player known for his powerful hits. He played catcher and first baseman and had seven All-Star selections. Blum won 4,382 races in a 22-year career and received the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award for being the best jockey of 1964.