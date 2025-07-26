This Day in Sports History: July 26
Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, golf tournaments, and Wimbledon are just some of the sports events that take place in July. Here, you can discover some of the notable moments from sports legends that have occurred on July 26.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
July 26 is known for these great moments in sports history:
- 1914: Philippe Thys won the Tour de France.
- 1928: Gene Tunney defended his World Heavyweight Boxing title, getting an 11-round TKO on Tom Heeney.
- 1931: At the International Lawn Tennis Challenge, France beat Great Britain 3-2 to earn their fifth straight title.
- 1931: June Beebe won the LPGA Western Open title for women's golf. It was her only major title.
- 1933: Joe DiMaggio's 61-game hitting streak ended.
- 1939: Bill Dickey hit three home runs in a row.
- 1947: Patricia Todd won the French Women's Championship for tennis. It was her only major singles title.
- 1952: Mickey Mantle hit his first-ever grand slam for the New York Yankees.
- 1953: Louison Bobet won the Tour de France.
- 1955: Doug Ford won the PGA Championship. It was the first of his two major victories.
- 1957: Mickey Mantle hit his 200th career home run.
- 1962: Warren Spahn hit his 31st career home run.
- 1978: Johnny Bench hit his 300th career home run.
- 1981: Pat Bradley won the U.S. Women's Golf Open by one stroke. It was the second of six major titles.
- 1984: Pete Rose tied with Ty Cobb on the all-time hit list with his 3,502nd single.
- 1991: Mark Gardner pitched a no-hitter, but the Expos still lost to the Dodgers.
- 1992: Nolan Ryan reached the 100 strikeout milestone for the 23rd season in a row.
- 1998: Hale Irwin won the U.S. Senior Open for men's golf by one stroke.
- 2009: Loren Roberts won his second Senior British Open title for golf.
- 2014: Brian Ortega made his UFC debut.
- 2015: Chris Froome won the Tour de France.
- 2015: Marco Dawson won the Senior British Open by one stroke.
- 2020: Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title.
- 2021: Adam Peaty defended his title in the 100-meter swim at the Tokyo Olympics.
Among these legendary sports moments from July 26, there are three standouts: Joe DiMaggio, Pat Bradley, and Brian Ortega.
DiMaggio was known for his exceptional skills and achievements during his MLB career with the New York Yankees. Bradley is one of the most accomplished golfers of all time, particularly known for her success in the LPGA Tour and being one of only seven women to achieve the Career Grand Slam. Ortega is currently competing in the UFC's featherweight division. He's known for his striking skills and proficiency in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.