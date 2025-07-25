This Day in Sports History: July 25

Jeffries was a famous American boxer, best known as the heavyweight champion from 1899 to 1905. He earned the nickname "The Boilermaker" due to his strength and stamina. Clemente was the first major Latino baseball player and the first Hispanic inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Indurain is famous for his dominance in professional cycling, particularly his record of five consecutive Tour de France victories from 1991 to 1995. He is widely considered Spain's greatest cyclist.