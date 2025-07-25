This Day in Sports History: July 25
Sports events in July include Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, Wimbledon, and golf tournaments. July 21 has seen…
Sports events in July include Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, Wimbledon, and golf tournaments. July 21 has seen some memorable moments from sports legends across these events.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on July 25 include:
- 1902: James J. Jeffries got an eight-round knockout on Bob Fitzsimmons.
- 1937: Roger Lapébie won the Tour de France.
- 1939: Atley Donald got his 12th straight win and set an American League rookie record for consecutive wins.
- 1941: Lefty Grove got his 300th career win in baseball.
- 1956: Roberto Clemente hit a walk-off inside-the-park grand slam.
- 1961: Roger Maris hit four home runs in a doubleheader.
- 1982: USA beat Germany 3-0 and won the Tennis Federation Cup.
- 1982: Janet Anderson won the U.S. Women's Golf Open, her only LPGA Tour win.
- 1983: Billy Casper won the U.S. Senior Golf Open.
- 1985: Steve Cram ran a world record mile time of 3:46.32.
- 1992: The 25th Olympic Games started in Spain.
- 1993: Spain beat Australia 3-0 to win their second Federation Cup.
- 1993: Miguel Indurain won the Tour de France for the third year in a row.
- 1993: Lauri Merten won the U.S. Open Women's Golf title. It was her only major title.
- 1999: Christy O'Connor Jr. won the British Senior Open for Men's Golf.
- 2004: Pete Oakley won the British Senior Open for Men's Golf.
- 2004: Brazil beat Argentina 4-2 on penalties to win the Copa America Final.
- 2010: Andy Schleck won the Tour de France.
- 2010: Bernhard Langer won the British Senior Open for Men's Golf.
- 2012: The Summer Olympics started in London.
- 2015: Niek Kimmann and Stefany Hernandez won the UCI BMX Supercross series.
- 2021: Australia won the women's 4 x 100 meters swim relay for the third straight Olympics.
- 2021: Stephen Dodd won the British Senior Open for Men's Golf. It was his first major title.
- 2021: Minjee Lee came back from a seven stroke deficit and won the Evian Championship for Women's Golf.
- 2021: The USA men's basketball team's 25-game Olympic winning streak ended.
- 2024: Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals.
Looking back on these July 25 events, the athletes that stand out are James J. Jeffries, Roberto Clemente, and Miguel Indurain.
Jeffries was a famous American boxer, best known as the heavyweight champion from 1899 to 1905. He earned the nickname "The Boilermaker" due to his strength and stamina. Clemente was the first major Latino baseball player and the first Hispanic inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Indurain is famous for his dominance in professional cycling, particularly his record of five consecutive Tour de France victories from 1991 to 1995. He is widely considered Spain's greatest cyclist.