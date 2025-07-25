Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union will not perform with much of the Eastern Conference in the upcoming Leagues Cup. Instead, the Union will greedily use the long spans between matches and the focus on just one competition as their opportunity to build further momentum in 2025's MLS Supporters Shield race.

Philadelphia can potentially retake first place with three more points against visiting Colorado in this Saturday's fixture, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST. The 8-6-10 Colorado Rapids come into the game on what looks to be the Western Conference club's best stretch of play this season, with 10 goals scored over the previous five dates, and a nice upset victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on the ledger.

Tai Baribo scored to give Major League Soccer the win in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game contest against Mexico's league. Will the striker score another winner against less resistance this weekend?

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1 (-108)

Colorado Rapids +1 (-112)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -170

Colorado Rapids +420

Draw +360

Total

Over 3.25 (-105)

Under 3.25 (-115)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union has won eight of its last 10 league matches at home.

Totals have gone under in five out of Philadelphia's last six matches.

The Colorado Rapids are 0-3-6 in their last nine away games.

Philly is unbeaten in its last five games against Colorado.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Colorado Rapids

Midfielder Ali Fadal is out with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia got good reviews for a road draw at Houston last round, illustrative of the MLS trend of huge home-field advantages. ESPN is now ranking the Union above Inter Miami in its chart of MLS contenders, Joseph Lowry gushing that "(Manager) Bradley Carnell rotated much of his lineup, (but) the Union still earned a point." Philadelphia was exemplary in working around limited lineups during the Gold Cup.

Saturday's game could break more trends than one. Colorado's 3-3 tie at Seattle showed that the Rapids don't utilize any circle-the-wagons road tactics, making it less likely that another Philly match will go under its Las Vegas goal total with both teams looking quite healthy and complete for a change. Colorado has not won a road contest in nine tries, but the Rapids struck the football just fine on the road last round.