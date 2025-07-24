97.5 The Fanatic Phillies Notebook: Red Sox Takeaways, Robertson’s Fit

The Philadelphia Phillies narrowly missed their opportunity to sweep the Boston Red Sox. Another ugly inning from Jesus Luzardo marred the series finale in a late night at Citizens Bank Park.

David Robertson is also set to join the Phillies, and more looming roster changes at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31 have dominated the conversation on the airwaves. Check out 97.5 The Fanatic's coverage of the latest deadline conversations.

Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park

Friday 7/18: Loss 6-5

Saturday 7/19: Win 9-5

Sunday 7/26: Loss 8-2

Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park

Monday 7/21: Win 3-2

Tuesday 7/22: Win 4-1

Wednesday 7/23: Loss 9-8

Phillies Narrowly Miss Red Sox Sweep

Edmundo Sosa’s first career walk-off RBI ended the first game of the series in bizarre fashion. The first walk-off catcher’s interference since 1971 gave the Phillies an ugly 3-2 win in 10 innings, and things became even stranger in the first inning one night later.

Bryce Harper (more on him later) shrewdly caught Richard Fitts sleeping and took off from third base with the pitcher on the rubber. He didn’t get credit for stealing home because of a balk call and another catcher’s interference in one of a strange scoring decisions that confused just about everybody in the ballpark. The early lead lifted the Phillies to a 4-1 win.

The Phillies looked like they’d cruise to a sweep with an early 5-0 lead in the series finale. Jesus Luzardo suddenly imploded. Dave Dombrowski's prized offseason addition needed only 30 pitches to retire all nine Boston hitters his first trip through the order. He entered the fifth with a no-hitter.

Luzardo only allowed two hits in the inning, but a leadoff double and four walks set up Romy Gonzalez for a devastating grand slam into the left-center field seats. The Phillies rallied in a back-and-forth game that lasted 11 innings, but the Red Sox outlasted them to avoid the sweep.

“He had one base runner earlier than that. He walked a guy and threw the ball well. "I don’t know what happened in the fifth, whether (he) lost his concentration? Are they picking something up on him? I don’t know.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Overall, the Phillies rode their best players to a series victory over a team that had won 10 consecutive games leading into the All-Star Break. Harper and Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs apiece during the club's six-game homestand, including back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Boston series finale.

Cristopher Sanchez, however, performed more impressively than any Phillies hitter. He struck out 12 and walked none in a complete game to help the Phillies clinch the series.

The 28-year-old has ascended into the top tier of major league starting pitchers. His changeup kept opposing hitters off balance the entire start, despite that righties in particular know his putaway pitch is coming late in the count.

The Phillies have the top-end pieces of a World Series contender. They’ve allowed several wins in recent wins to slip away, however, and their most recent loss allowed the New York Mets to seize first place in the National League East.

Where Does David Robertson Fit?

The Phillies began their roster shuffle by signing veteran right-hander David Robertson for a third stint in Philadelphia. Fixing an obvious bullpen weakness is still a top priority at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.

“An experienced guy that’s been through this before. He’s comfortable with Philadelphia. Last year, he had a really good year. If he can do that again, we’re a much better club.” -Rob Thomson

The Phillies rank 22nd in the majors with a 4.22 bullpen ERA despite the lightest workload of any major league unit. Robertson pitched in 130 games for three MLB teams in 2023 and 2024. He saved 20 games and posted a 3.01 ERA, but he hasn't pitched in 2025.

While a 40-year-old retread reliever leaves something to be desired, Robertson sparked serious interest from other World Series contenders chasing the unrestricted free agent. The Phillies outbid the competition with a lucrative offer that will cost the organization roughly $12 million after the 110% luxury tax is applied.

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Robertson will join the Phillies after a ramp-up stint in Triple A that’ll likely end on August 5. He’ll immediately push questionable offseason addition Jordan Romano down in the pecking order when he joins the big club.

His 33.3% strikeout rate in 68 games last season ranked in the 96th percentile of major league pitchers. Phillies relievers have collectively struck out 22.4% of opposing hitters in 2025.

Rob Thomson began as the bench coach on Joe Girardi’s staff for the New York Yankees in 2008, the same season Robertson made his major league debut for the Bronx Bombers. The fourth-year Philadelphia manager identified another strength Robertson can add to the bullpen dynamic.

“You’re not really concerned (about) what pocket he comes in because the cutter gets people out. The mix of the curveball and the cutter, he can get both sides out. When you’re looking at Robby to come into the game, you’re not concerned about where it is in the lineup.” -Rob Thomson

Robertson’s numbers against right-handers and left-handers have remained steady throughout his career. The versatility will help Dombrowski and Thomson piece together a bullpen with limited pitchers who have proved themselves as reliable options for Red October. Matt Strahm similarly brings the advantage of versatility against hitters on both sides of the plate.

Robertson’s first stint with the Phillies ended too abruptly because of an elbow injury. Dombrowski acquired him as a short-term rental at the deadline in 2022. A few months later, his tense 10th inning save in Game 1 of the World Series kept 97.5 The Fanatic’s staff awake just hours away from Fan Fest in one of the most memorable, draining, and nerve-racking months in Philadelphia sports history.

Dombrowski caused another stir when he met with the Philadelphia media on Monday. He spoke about his “hot and cold” offense that’s landed in the middle of the pack among MLB teams in a season with bleak overall offensive numbers.

Phillies fans frustrated with the inconsistencies at the plate have vociferously pleaded for Dombrowski to trade for a hitter who heavily impacts a struggling lineup. The veteran executive turned the conversation in another direction, however.

“Some of that fix has to come internal. It just has to. You’re not going to go out and make a bunch of trades. You can look to supplement, but some of our guys internally, I think, we hope will do better.” -Dave Dombrowski

While Dombrowski's comment wasn't the most exciting, the Phillies have already invested the resources for major additions to the lineup. Their lucrative payroll includes veteran hitters who haven’t reached their own bar of success based on previous major league track records.

Eight of the nine Phillies hitters with the most at-bats this season have a lower OPS in 2025 than their career average entering the season. The Phillies have dropped from fifth in runs per game with 4.8 in 2024 to 11th this season at 4.56. They rank 14th in slugging, 14th in home runs, and 14th in doubles.

2025 Phillies Career OPS

Entering 2025 OPS in 2025 Trea Turner .829 .773 Bryce Harper .911 .880 Alec Bohm .743 .715 Kyle Schwarber .834 .940 J.T. Realmuto .782 .710 Max Kepler .746 .666 Nick Castellanos .793 .742 Bryson Stott .695 .643 Brandon Marsh .739 .659

How can their lineup ramp up for a potential World Series push in Red October? Bryce Harper is reminding everyone why he’s considered one of baseball’s biggest superstars.

Harper struggled in his first seven games from June 30-July 8 immediately following a stint on the injured list. His 4/24 (.167) stretch with 10 strikeouts and no extra-base hits brought up questions why he didn’t readjust his timing with a minor league rehab stint. However, the Showman has turned a corner.

He broke out of the slump in the series finale in San Francisco on July 9. The standout performance began a 16/40 (.400) stretch with five home runs and nine doubles over his past 10 games.

“I think he’s staying balanced, and he’s staying in the middle of the diamond and shooting balls to left field. When he does that, he’s one of the best hitters in the game.” -Rob Thomson

J.T. Realmuto has similarly caught fire, hitting .379 with an .913 OPS during the month of July.

Dombrowski could acquire around the margins at the trade deadline. He might promote promising outfield prospect Justin Crawford. Smaller tweaks could help spark a stale group of veterans hitters, but the Phillies have already made their bed with the core of the lineup. Internal improvement is the only high-magnitude answer to improving their underwhelming offense.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies head to the Bronx for a three-game weekend set against the New York Yankees in their third of seven consecutive series against American League opponents.

Friday 7/25 at 7:05pm: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75 ERA) vs. Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA)

Saturday 7/26 at 1:05pm: Ranger Suarez (7-4, 2.66 ERA) vs. Marcus Stroman (2-1, 5.64 ERA)

Sunday 7/27 at 1:35pm: Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.39 ERA) vs. Cam Schlittler (1-0, 5.06 ERA)