Jalyx Hunt Faces A Big Test, His Teammates Think He’s Up For It

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have a lot riding on Jalyx Hunt this season. Their DE room was already thin, and then they lost Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement. It leaves them with Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, and not much else.

Nolan Smith proved a lot last year. He finished the season strong and carried that into the playoffs. Ojulari is a solid rotational edge rusher. The question mark will be Hunt as he enters his 2nd season.

Showed His Potential In Year 1

Year 1 started slowly for him. It took him until week 10 to even see the field with any type of consistency. But as Bryce Huff fell out of the rotation and eventually went on the IR, Hunt saw more playing time. The injury to Graham opened up even more time for Hunt as the Eagles' Edge depth got tested.

What did he do with that chance? He took it and ran. 3 total sacks over the final 10 games (including the playoffs), even with him still only seeing 20-30 snaps per game. 2 of those came in the playoffs. His real coming-out party was vs the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, where he played 40 snaps, got 1 sack, and had 3 stops in the running game.

But year 2 will come with much more responsibility. There is no Sweat to hide behind anymore. Hunt will line up opposite Smith and be 1 of their primary Edge Rushers. If none of their rotational guys step up, he might hardly leave the field.

Is Jalyx Hunt Up For the Challenge?

His teammates certainly think so. In particular, All-Pro LT Jordan Mailata. Mailata is the man lining up against Hunt in practice, and he did not shy away from heaping praise on the young Defensive End.

"He's gonna be special. He has tendencies like Micah, just to be able to cut on a dime like that. Man, I'm so proud of that guy, the way he works. How do I go from Josh Sweat to Jaylx, man? It's crazy. Howie, give me a break for one year. Jalyx is gonna be a star. I'm glad that I get to go up against him because I know that if he's giving me hell, he's gonna give everyone else hell."

That is some high praise. Mailata knows what going up against Micah Parsons feels like. For him to make that comparison is bold.

His fellow Edge Defender also heaped praise on him. Nolan Smith gave Hunt some glowing praise.

Hunt is putting in the work. Our own Eagles Insider, Andrew DiCecco, spoke with Hunt's trainer and got the inside scoop on what Hunt is doing to prepare for his new role.

Hunt also drew what counts as high praise from Vic Fangio. Fangio does not blow smoke. Nor will he play someone if he does not think they are the best option. We learned that last year with Bryce Huff. But he gave Hunt some modest praise in his first press conference of Training Camp.

"Jalyx to me the last third of the season into the playoffs played a lot for us and played good and we have high expectations for him. Anything beyond that right now to say would be reckless."

If you are Hunt, you take that as high praise given the source.

Still A Lot To Prove

Eagles fans know from experience that anyone can impress in camp. The real test will come when the games start, and he is out there against starting LTs for the majority of the game.

The Eagles have a lot riding on Hunt stepping up. There is not much behind him at Edge. Hearing all these nice things from his teammates is great, but what will count is what he does in games.

The Eagles need their Edge Defenders to be effective rushing the passer and stopping the run. They are relying on someone without much experience to make that happen. But it sounds like people in the locker room feel pretty good about him getting the job done.

Dylan MacKinnon
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
