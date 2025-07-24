The Most Intriguing Position Battle in Eagles Training Camp

Training camp sets the mood for a city hungry to see the Philadelphia Eagles. While veterans search for their rhythm and rookies stress about surviving roster cuts, the battle for starting positions drives some of the most intense NFL competition late in the summer.

The loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson has pushed the Eagles to evaluate a safety position battle for a starter beside Reed Blankenship in the defensive backfield.

Where should you look for the best in-depth training camp breakdowns? Andrew DiCecco on Fanatic Birds Insider, of course. DiCecco pointed to Andrew Mukuba as the favorite to land the starting position with Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum still in competition.

Andrew Mukuba

The Eagles selected Mukuba with the final pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Zimbabwe native helped the University of Texas to the College Football Semifinal last season after playing his first three NCAA seasons for Clemson.

His interception in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl helped the Longhorns defeat Arizona State in a New Year's Day double-overtime thriller. Five total interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2024 helped him develop a reputation as a ballhawk.

“Drew Mukuba is a rangy ballhawk who triggers very quickly. He makes plays on the football. He has similar dimensions to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He’s not the largest safety out there, but he plays as if he’s Kam Chancellor. Now, sometimes that can work to the player’s detriment if you don’t have the frame to support that kind of play.” -Andrew DiCecco on Fanatic Birds Insider

Will Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio hand the role to a rookie safety? The Eagles invested heavily in Mukuba with a second-round pick, partly based of his fit with the defensive scheme in reliability with coverage assignments that Fangio prioritizes.

DiCecco’s observation about Mukuba’s physical play lends itself to injury questions. While Mukuba might have the inside track, the inexperience and vulnerability leave the door open for the competition behind him.

(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

Sydney Brown

The Eagles also invested heavily in Brown with the 66th-overall pick in 2023. How does he differ from Mukuba though?

“Sydney Brown’s an interesting one because he wasn’t drafted with Vic Fangio here. He has a skill set that is sort of redundant to Reed Blankenship. He’s at his best as a box safety. (He) doesn’t necessarily have the range that Mukuba has or Gardner-Johnson had, and you want a safety tandem in a perfect world that are going to complement each other.” -Andrew DiCecco

Brown has never found the right rhythm in two seasons. He started six games as a rookie in 2023, and his 99-yard pic-six against the Arizona Cardinals showed the spark of a potentially exciting safety to watch. However, a torn right ACL the following week ruined his momentum and pushed his 2024 debut back to Week 7.

Brown’s strengths as an aggressive box safety will help him stay in consideration for certain packages to accentuate limited skill sets if he doesn’t land the starting job. He also brings an edge as a special teamer.

His overaggressive tendencies don’t ideally align with Fangio’s emphasis on using safeties as a key component of his integral focus on preventing explosive plays. The Eagles allowed fewer pass plays of 20+ than any NFL defense, and they allowed the third fewest runs of 20+ yards. They'll prioritize maintaining the same strength.

It’s up to Brown to demonstrate not only his overall NFL talent but also his ability to contribute individually to the Eagles defense as a unit.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tristin McCollum

Fangio unexpectedly inserted McCollum’s name into the mix during OTAs in June. Mukuba and Brown have exceedingly better odds to land the starting position.

McCollum saw his most extended NFL action on defense in December 2024. The former undrafted free agent played 68 snaps with Blankenship out of the lineup against the Carolina Panthers in an ugly Week 13 victory. He struggled to handle the unexpected ejection of Gardner-Johnson two weeks later against the Washington Commanders.

“I have a high opinion of Tristin McCollum, maybe not as a starter, but as someone who is a highly effective reserve in the NFL. Smart player. He has good length. He’s about 6-foot-3. Good special teamer. But I think what’s more pertinent is that he’s an assignment sound player. He plays with great fundamentals. He boasts a very high football IQ. Again, those qualities go a long way with Vic Fangio as he’s sort of looking at that safety room because there’s a considerable amount of responsibility that’s placed on that position in his defense.” -Andrew DiCecco

The veteran Eagles DC expects the safety position battle to continue through preseason games. A strong fundamental player like McCollum could impress the coaching staff with a few standout plays.

If he falls short a lofty goal to win the safety position battle, he’ll play an important special teams role for the Eagles in 2025.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images