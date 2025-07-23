This Day in Sports History: July 23

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Across the years, July 23 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that have occurred on July 23:

1921: Edward Gourdin set a new world record in the long jump at 7.69 meters.

Edward Gourdin set a new world record in the long jump at 7.69 meters. 1922: Firmin Lambot won the Tour de France.

Firmin Lambot won the Tour de France. 1925: Lou Gehrig hit his first career grand slam.

Lou Gehrig hit his first career grand slam. 1944: Bill Nicholson hit four home runs in a doubleheader.

Bill Nicholson hit four home runs in a doubleheader. 1956: Joe Cronin and Hank Greenberg were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Joe Cronin and Hank Greenberg were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. 1966: John Pennel set a pole vault record of 5.34 meters.

John Pennel set a pole vault record of 5.34 meters. 1969: At the 40th MLB All-Star Game, the National League beat the American League 9-3. Willie McCovey was awarded as the All-Star Game MVP.

At the 40th MLB All-Star Game, the National League beat the American League 9-3. Willie McCovey was awarded as the All-Star Game MVP. 1978: Bernard Hinault won the Tour de France.

Bernard Hinault won the Tour de France. 1978: Hollis Stacy defended her title by one stroke and won the US Women's Golf Open.

Hollis Stacy defended her title by one stroke and won the US Women's Golf Open. 1979: George Brett got his 1,000th career hit.

George Brett got his 1,000th career hit. 1984: Dan Quisenberry got his 200th career MLB save.

Dan Quisenberry got his 200th career MLB save. 1987: Petra Felke threw the javelin 78.89 meters and set a new women's record.

Petra Felke threw the javelin 78.89 meters and set a new women's record. 1989: Mark Calcavecchia won the British Golf Open, his only major title.

Mark Calcavecchia won the British Golf Open, his only major title. 1993: Chris Boardman biked 52.27 kilometers in one hour and set a world record.

Chris Boardman biked 52.27 kilometers in one hour and set a world record. 1994: Tom Wargo won the Senior Open Championship for golf.

Tom Wargo won the Senior Open Championship for golf. 1994: Don Mattingly became the sixth New York Yankee to reach the 2,000-hit mark.

Don Mattingly became the sixth New York Yankee to reach the 2,000-hit mark. 1995: John Daly won the British Golf Open, his second major title.

John Daly won the British Golf Open, his second major title. 1995: Miguel Induráin won his fifth consecutive Tour de France title.

Miguel Induráin won his fifth consecutive Tour de France title. 2000: Tiger Woods won the British Golf Open and became the youngest player to win all four major titles.

Tiger Woods won the British Golf Open and became the youngest player to win all four major titles. 2000: Karrie Webb won the US Women's Golf Open, the third of her seven major titles.

Karrie Webb won the US Women's Golf Open, the third of her seven major titles. 2009: Mark Buehrle became the 18th pitcher in MLB history to pitch a perfect game.

Mark Buehrle became the 18th pitcher in MLB history to pitch a perfect game. 2017: Chris Froome won the Tour de France for the fourth time.

Looking back on these moments, the athletes that stand out are Miguel Induráin, Karrie Webb, and Mark Buehrle.