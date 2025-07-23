ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Don’t Tell The Eagles They Are The Defending Champions

Eagles fans may still celebrate the Super Bowl win, but the players are ready to move on. The team message has been more than clear, and the memo clearly got…

Dylan MacKinnon
Eagles fans may still celebrate the Super Bowl win, but the players are ready to move on. The team message has been more than clear, and the memo clearly got around. Do not dwell on last season. The Eagles opened up Training Camp today, and every player and coach sang the same song. It is a new season, and their focus is only on this season.

Focus may as well be the Eagles' new slogan. Nick Sirianni spammed the word during his press conference. But one word you won't hear him say is repeat. He would rather use the word sustained success.

“Every time we talk about it, talking about this topic, we’re talking about sustained success. I think they understand what that is. A lot of these guys have had sustained success, right? They know it’s not anything they’ve done in their past and it’s not them looking forward to the future. It’s about being where they are right now. I think that’s kind of our daily message with them.”

Eagles Players Echo Those Sentiments

Some noticed Jalen Hurts did not wear his ring at the ceremony the other night. Why did he decline to put it on? because them winning the Super Bowl is old news for him.

Jordan Mailata was the most demonstrative with his answers about moving on from last season.

“Whatever we did last year, it doesn’t matter. We’re not defending nothing. We’re not the defending Champs, we’re not defending s**t. I don’t like hearing that, ‘defending champions'. We have our mission, and now we gotta go do it all over again.”

The Eagles do not want to fall into the trap of getting comfortable. That much has been made clear all off-season. Go back to when they won it, and Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown were already talking about how they were over it and are ready to run it back and win another one.

Complacency does not seem like it will be a problem for the Eagles. They are well aware of that pitfall, and at the very least, are saying all the right things. Proving it on the field will be a bigger challenge. But they seem to have their heads in the right space to avoid letting their success go to their head.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
