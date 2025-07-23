Don’t Tell The Eagles They Are The Defending Champions

Eagles fans may still celebrate the Super Bowl win, but the players are ready to move on. The team message has been more than clear, and the memo clearly got around. Do not dwell on last season. The Eagles opened up Training Camp today, and every player and coach sang the same song. It is a new season, and their focus is only on this season.

Focus may as well be the Eagles' new slogan. Nick Sirianni spammed the word during his press conference. But one word you won't hear him say is repeat. He would rather use the word sustained success.

“Every time we talk about it, talking about this topic, we’re talking about sustained success. I think they understand what that is. A lot of these guys have had sustained success, right? They know it’s not anything they’ve done in their past and it’s not them looking forward to the future. It’s about being where they are right now. I think that’s kind of our daily message with them.”

Eagles Players Echo Those Sentiments

Some noticed Jalen Hurts did not wear his ring at the ceremony the other night. Why did he decline to put it on? because them winning the Super Bowl is old news for him.

Jordan Mailata was the most demonstrative with his answers about moving on from last season.

“Whatever we did last year, it doesn’t matter. We’re not defending nothing. We’re not the defending Champs, we’re not defending s**t. I don’t like hearing that, ‘defending champions'. We have our mission, and now we gotta go do it all over again.”

The Eagles do not want to fall into the trap of getting comfortable. That much has been made clear all off-season. Go back to when they won it, and Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown were already talking about how they were over it and are ready to run it back and win another one.