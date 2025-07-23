Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Boston Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The first two games of the series were close, but the Red…
The Boston Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The first two games of the series were close, but the Red Sox could not get enough production from the lineup to eke out a victory in either. A similar performance would lead to Boston's first three-game losing streak since late June.
While Lucas Giolito was not the biggest pitching name the Red Sox added in the offseason, he has outperformed Boston's other signing, Walker Buehler, by a wide margin. Since signing in Beantown, Giolito has posted a 3.59 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 14 starts, establishing himself as one of the more reliable starting arms on the team. This game represents an opportunity for him to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season, a five-inning affair in which the Chicago Cubs whacked Giolito for four runs en route to a Red Sox loss.
The Phillies have finally come around to the back side of their starting rotation here. Somehow, Jesus Luzardo has been one of Philadelphia's worst starters, despite the fact that he has put up a respectable 4.29 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP over a whopping 20 appearances. Luzardo did have a string of bad starts heading into the All-Star Break, but the Red Sox have been as cold as it gets since starting the second half of the season, opening the door for a decent start from the young lefty.
Spread
- Red Sox +1.5 (-155)
- Phillies -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +134
- Phillies -148
Totals
- Over 9 (+108)
- Under 9 (-128)
*The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Red Sox 29-22 ATS on the road.
- The Red Sox are 19-13 ATS against National League opponents.
- The under is 27-21 in games following a Boston loss.
- The Phillies are 52-49 ATS this season.
- The Phillies are 26-31 ATS in games following a win.
- The under is 12-9-2 when Philadelphia plays an American League opponent.
Red Sox vs Phillies Injury Reports
Boston Red Sox
- Justin Slaten, RP - Out.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Alec Bohm, 3B - Out.
- Joe Ross, RP - Out.
Red Sox vs Phillies Predictions and Picks
Viktor Allenson of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Red Sox have done a solid job against the left-handed pitchers so far this month, posting a .772 OPS, .207 ISO, and 109 wRC+. Hereof, I like their chances in this game. Jesus Luzardo has been shaky lately, surrendering four or more earned runs in five of his previous nine starts. Lucas Giolito struggled last Friday, but he's recorded a shiny 1.43 ERA and 2.84 FIP over his previous seven starts. The Phillies sport a .712 OPS, .149 ISO, and 97 wRC+ against the right-handed pitchers in July, so Giolito might bounce back. Both bullpens have been pitching well of late, and I expect a close battle down the stretch. Unfortunately, Boston's runline odds are not attractive. Prediction: Boston Red Sox (+130)."