Philadelphia Union Unveil $100 Million Expanion To Training Facility

The Philadelphia Union have shocked soccer fans this year with a surprisingly strong season. After a down year, they not only moved on from longtime head coach Jim Curtin but also several key players. Under new Coach Bradley Carnell, many expected another down year. But now, as they approach August, they are only one point behind the leader in the race for the Supporters Shield.

But on the field is not the only place where they are making news. The Union also unveiled a $100 million expansion to their campus in Chester, PA.

Union Expands Chester Campus

The expansion makes the Chester campus a All-In One training grounds. Not just for the players on the team, but for the next generation of players. It includes a dedicated Match Field for their MLS Next Pro team and a high school for Academy Players.

"Today’s ribbon-cutting is more than the opening of a facility," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. It’s a celebration of vision, investment, and belief in the power of sport to drive progress."

"With this world-class campus – featuring Subaru Park, eight outdoor fields, a match-ready home for Union II, and the integration of YSC Academy – you’ve created something that’s never been done before in Major League Soccer. Every part of the player pathway is now represented here on one campus, from the youngest Academy prospects to the First Team stars of today."

Part of what has kept the Union competitive over the year is its academy for young players. They have never been the team to make the splash for a older star player coming over from Europe. They have relied more on players who came up through their system.