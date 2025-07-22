Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Red Sox will attempt to recover from a brutal series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in tonight's rematch. Both teams received excellent performances from their pitching staffs, holding a 2-2 tie heading into extra innings before the Phillies managed to score the winning round in the tenth inning on an interference call. That loss marked the third defeat in Boston's last four games, making this an important rebound opportunity.

Leading the attempt to get back in the win column for the Red Sox is starting pitcher Richard Fitts. The young righty has only made eight starts this season, putting up a 4.28 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Those numbers are solid, but there is some concern about the rust Fitts might have accrued since his last appearance, given that he has not pitched since early July. A good Philadelphia lineup is not an ideal matchup for a young starter who will attempt to get back in the flow of things, but Fitts will have to make do tonight.

Unsurprisingly, the Phillies once again have the pitching advantage, this time thanks to Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez has effectively rounded out one of the best rotations in the MLB, posting a 2.50 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 19 appearances this season. If his recent history is any indication, the Red Sox are in for a long night, as Sanchez has put up three straight performances in which he held the opposition to one run over seven innings of work. A date with the struggling Sox could see a similar outing from Sanchez tonight.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-123)

Phillies -1.5 (+111)

Moneyline

Red Sox +173

Phillies -192

Totals

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 29-21 ATS when playing on the road.

The Red Sox are 24-14 ATS when they enter the game as an underdog.

The under is 26-21 in games following a Boston loss.

The Phillies are 51-49 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 25-31 ATS following a win.

The over is 25-22-3 in Philadelphia's home games.

Red Sox vs Phillies Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out.

Red Sox vs Phillies Predictions and Picks