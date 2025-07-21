This Day in Sports History: July 21

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, NASCAR races, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, golf tournaments, and track and field events. July 21 has seen some notable moments from sports legends across these events.

Gibson broke racial barriers in tennis, achieved international recognition for her athletic prowess, and became a symbol of hope and inspiration for many. Nicklaus is famous for his record 18 major championship victories and 73 PGA Tour wins. His consistent performance and clutch play in major tournaments have solidified his legacy. Aaron is famous for breaking Babe Ruth's long-standing home run record. Beyond his on-field achievements, he was also a prominent figure in the fight against racial discrimination in baseball.