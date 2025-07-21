This Day in Sports History: July 21
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, NASCAR races, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, golf tournaments, and track and field events. July 21 has seen some notable moments from sports legends across these events.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on July 21 include:
- 1888: Lottie Dod defended her Wimbledon title.
- 1921: The Indians and the Yankees combined for 16 doubles in an MLB game.
- 1945: The Tigers and the Athletics had a 24-inning game, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
- 1957: Althea Gibson became the first Black player to win a major US tennis tournament title.
- 1957: Lionel Hebert won the PGA Championship.
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus won the first of five PGA Championships.
- 1968: Jan Janssen won the Tour de France.
- 1968: Julius Boros won the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest winner to do so.
- 1970: Clay Kirby got pulled from a no-hitter late in a game.
- 1972: Hoyt Wilhelm was released by the Dodgers and retired from baseball.
- 1973: Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run.
- 1974: Eddy Merckx won his fifth Tour de France title.
- 1974: Sandra Haynie won the US Women's Golf Open.
- 1979: Seve Ballesteros won the British Golf Open.
- 1989: Mike Tyson knocked out Carl Williams in 93 seconds and won the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1995: The Kansas City Royals set a franchise record of 22 singles in a 15-inning game.
- 1996: Tom Lehman won his only major golf championship at the British Open.
- 1996: Wayne Gretzky got a two-year deal with the New York Rangers.
- 2002: Ernie Els won the first of two British Golf Open titles.
- 2002: Michael Schumacher won his fifth F1 world title.
- 2007: New Zealand beat Australia 26-12, winning their third straight Tri-Nations Rugby Series.
- 2013: The 100th ever Tour de France was won by Chris Froome.
- 2013: Phil Mickelson won the British Golf Open, gaining his fifth major title.
- 2019: Shane Lowry won the British Open for Men's Golf — his first major title victory.
- 2024: Xander Schauffele won the British Golf Open, marking his second major title victory.
- 2024: Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win their 16th Copa América title.
Looking back on these July 21 statistics, the athletes that stand out are Althea Gibson, Jack Nicklaus, and Hank Aaron.
Gibson broke racial barriers in tennis, achieved international recognition for her athletic prowess, and became a symbol of hope and inspiration for many. Nicklaus is famous for his record 18 major championship victories and 73 PGA Tour wins. His consistent performance and clutch play in major tournaments have solidified his legacy. Aaron is famous for breaking Babe Ruth's long-standing home run record. Beyond his on-field achievements, he was also a prominent figure in the fight against racial discrimination in baseball.