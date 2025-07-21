ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both ball clubs dropped their first series since returning from the All-Star Break, with the…

Ezra Bernstein
Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch during a game.
Heather Barry/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both ball clubs dropped their first series since returning from the All-Star Break, with the Sox falling to the Chicago Cubs while the Phillies somehow managed to drop a series to the Los Angeles Angels. Tonight's game marks an opportunity for both teams to turn things around against a quality opponent.

Turning things around is a tough prospect for the Red Sox here, largely because Walker Buehler is on the mound. The former Los Angeles Dodger has been downright terrible in his first season in Boston, putting up a 6.12 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over 16 starts. Buehler has been a borderline lock to give up three runs or more when he starts. A matchup with the Phillies seems like a surefire way for Buehler's ERA to continue to rise, especially given that he'll have to deal with them on the road.

While the Red Sox struggle with their starting pitching, Philadelphia has the privilege of starting one of the best pitchers in the MLB tonight. Zack Wheeler has been a reliable arm for years now, without slowing down despite turning 35 before the season. The righty has posted excellent numbers, earning a 2.36 ERA and a truly ridiculous 0.86 WHIP in 19 appearances. As previously mentioned, the Red Sox have struggled at the plate recently, going cold for long stretches in each of their last two series. Wheeler should be able to keep them cold tonight.

Spread

  • Red Sox +1.5 (-106)
  • Phillies -1.5 (-103)

Moneyline

  • Red Sox +180
  • Phillies -200

Totals

  • OVER 8.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Red Sox are 18-12 ATS against National League opponents.
  • The Red Sox are 28-21 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The OVER is 28-23 in games following a Boston win.
  • The Phillies are 51-48 ATS this season.
  • The Phillies are 24-25 ATS when playing at home.
  • The OVER is 21-19-1 when Philadelphia enters the game as a home favorite.

Red Sox vs Phillies Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

  • Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Alec Bohm, 3B - Out.

Red Sox vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Betting on the Red Sox with Buehler on the mound is akin to lighting money on fire. He has just been too unreliable throughout his starts, making the Phillies the obvious play. The money line is a bit too expensive, so look to the spread.

Philadelphia should not have any trouble putting up runs in droves against Buehler while Wheeler pitches into the sixth or seventh inning. The Red Sox will not be able to overcome a multi-run deficit late in the game, so the Phillies should coast to a win here. The fact that the bet is plus money only makes it more appealing.

