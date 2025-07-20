ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Reports: Phillies Sign Reliever David Robertson

Colin Newby
The Philadelphia Phillies have begun their roster shuffle ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.

Veteran right-hander David Robertson reportedly agreed to terms for approximately $5.5 million on a deal that'll send him to the bullpen for the remainder of the season. It's the 40-year-old's third stint with the Phillies. Ken Rosenthal broke the news for The Athletic.

Robertson pitched only seven games during his first stint in Philadelphia in 2019. He signed as part an offseason spending spree that included the additions of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. He missed the remaining tenure of his contract with an elbow injury.

The Phillies reacquired him from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the deadline in 2022 in exchange for minor leaguer Ben Brown, who has started 31 games for Chicago the past two seasons.

David Robertson pitched 22 regular-season games to help the Phillies clinch their first playoff appearance since 2011. The journeyman allowed only one run in eight appearances during the run to a National League pennant in 2022. He dramatically closed Game 1 of the World Series with a scoreless 10th inning.

Robertson pitched in 130 games for three MLB teams in 2023 and 2024. He saved 20 games and posted a 3.01 ERA, but he hasn't pitched in 2025.

A thin bullpen has been the most identifiable weakness of the 2025 Phillies. Their relievers currently rank 23rd in the majors with a 4.36 ERA despite pitching fewer innings than any other MLB bullpen.

The Phillies let Jeff Hoffman leave in free agency during the offseason, and Jose Alvarado is ineligible for postseason play because of a PED suspension. Additions Jordan Romano and Joe Ross haven’t found their rhythm as high-leverage right-handed options.

Both Dombrowski and John Middleton have acknowledged the plan to transition starting pitchers to the bullpen during the playoffs. They’ll consider lefties Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo, and Cristopher Sanchez as additional relief options.

