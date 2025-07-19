This Day in Sports History: July 19

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Young holds the record for most career wins (511) in the MLB. His name is also synonymous with the annual Cy Young Award. Phelps is widely known as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Olympic swimmers of all time. He holds the record for the most Olympic medals (28) and the most gold medals (23). Hamilton holds the record for the most Formula 1 World Championship titles and has won a record-setting 105 Grand Prix races.