This Day in Sports History: July 19
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon,…
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on July 19th include:
- 1877: Spencer Gore wins the first ever Wimbledon Championship.
- 1884: Maud Watson is the first female champion of Wimbledon.
- 1903: Maurice Garin wins the first-ever Tour De France race.
- 1909: Neal Ball does the first unassisted triple play in MLB history.
- 1910: Cy Young gets his 500th career win.
- 1920: Babe Ruth hits his 30th home run of the regular season and breaks his own single-season record.
- 1922: Johnny Weissmuller is the first to break the one-minute barrier for the 100-meter freestyle swim race. His time was 58.6 seconds.
- 1930: Lucia Mida wins the LPGA Western Open and it was the first women's major championship ever played.
- 1933: Brothers Rick Ferrell and Wes Ferrell hit home runs in the same game. This was the first time in MLB history that brothers on opposite teams homered in the same game.
- 1936: Future Hall of Famer Bob Feller makes his MLB debut.
- 1952: The Tour de France is won by Fausto Coppi.
- 1964: Bobby Nichols wins the PGA Championship and it was his only major title victory.
- 1970: Eddy Merckx wins in the general, mountains, and combination categories at the Tour de France.
- 1973: Willie Mays gets named to the National League All-Star team for the 24th time.
- 1974: Dick Bosman pitches a no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics.
- 1981: Bill Rogers wins the British Golf Open and it was his only major title victory.
- 1986: Tim Witherspoon knocks out Frank Bruno in 11 rounds and wins the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1987: Don Mattingly gets an American League record of getting an extra base hit in 10 straight games.
- 1989: Joe Carter gets his fourth three-homer game.
- 1991: Cal Ripken plays ball in his 1,500th game in a row.
- 1992: Germany wins the Federation Cup for Women's Tennis for the second time.
- 2009: Michael Phelps and Nastia Liukin win male and female athletes of the year at the ESPY's.
- 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins for the eighth time at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
- 2022: The AL beats the NL 3-2. It was the AL's ninth straight All-Star Game victory.
Looking back on these July 19th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Cy Young, Michael Phelps, and Lewis Hamilton.
Young holds the record for most career wins (511) in the MLB. His name is also synonymous with the annual Cy Young Award. Phelps is widely known as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Olympic swimmers of all time. He holds the record for the most Olympic medals (28) and the most gold medals (23). Hamilton holds the record for the most Formula 1 World Championship titles and has won a record-setting 105 Grand Prix races.