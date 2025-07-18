This Day in Sports History: July 18

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on July 18th include:

1878: Frank Hadow goes to Wimbledon for the first time and ends up winning the whole thing.

Looking back on these July 18th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Willie Mays, Diana Taurasi, and Tadej Pogača.